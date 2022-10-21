Middle of a work day? What to snack on at 5 pm

Written by Kavita Devgan

Please eat that snack and don’t be sad about it. Snacking, believe me, is not the monster it is portrayed to be; rather, the right snacks can provide essential nutrients while also aiding in appetite control. The golden rule for snacking correctly is to always be prepared, incorporate healthy snacks and make them a part of our daily food plan.

If you don’t have something healthy handy, you will obviously grab the first thing that’s around when you want to munch. So plan ahead of time; keep some nuts and some healthy snacks always handy. In fact, stay specially guarded and ready (with the right snacks) for the inevitable 5 pm cravings. After all, the gap between lunch and dinner tends to be long and so can be a danger zone (for eating junk).

Some healthy and fabulous options for this evening zone snacking are mentioned below.

Millet snacks

What’s old is new again. And this is great news. Suddenly all sorts of whole grains with ancient pedigrees are being embraced by home cooks, restaurants and are more widely available in supermarkets. And leading the pack here are millets, which are believed to be rich in calcium, protein and other nutrients. They make for great snack options. Jowar, bajra and ragi-based snacks and smoothies are great options to satisfy mid-meal cravings.

Nuts and seeds

We all love nuts and enjoy eating them. But there are too many myths surrounding this super healthy food. Agreed, most nuts are calorific, but they cause trouble only if you eat too many. In the right portions, they are an essential part of a healthy, balanced diet as they provide good quality protein and good fats that actually help our heart’s health.

Fruits

Fruits are perfect to dig into as they make a perfect snack and help cut cravings too. All fruits make a good snack and sometimes you can fancy them up too by making a fruit chaat or pair them with cheese to make it even more satisfying. Try a cheese and fruit skewer. Cut grapes, apples and pineapple into small equal cubes. Similarly, cut some Cheddar cheese into the same shape and size like the fruits. Slide in the cheese and the fruits into the skewers alternately and enjoy. Other interesting options would be applying peanut butter on apple slices. Dip banana pieces in orange juice, then into one of the following: unsweetened coconut, crushed peanuts, crushed cereal

Pulses

Advertisement

They are a great way to add the much-needed protein in our diet and are extremely versatile. Try the sprouted pulses with Indian garnishes. Take a bowl full of sprouted moong (Green gram), masoor (lentil – Ervum lens) or other lentils. Sprinkle a little chivda or sev on them. Add a pinch of salt. Stir lightly. This is a low-calorie, high-protein snack food, ideal for eating around 4 pm. Or you can have roasted chana with little lemon juice, salt, pepper/chat masala/onion. Dhokla is another good option. It is a fermented food that is very easy to digest, low in calories and delicious too.

Eggs

Eggs are a complete food and pack quite a nutritional punch. They deliver protein that builds and maintains muscles and are super easy to prepare. Boiled eggs are always very handy. Also try masala deviled eggs. Split two hard-boiled eggs, remove and mash the yolks. Add tomato and tobacco sauce, season with salt and pepper and fill the yolk mix in the cavities in the egg white. Meanwhile, in a pan, cook a sauce of chopped onions, tomatoes and ginger garlic paste, season with spices to taste. Then place the deviled eggs in it, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes.

These are enough options to not reach out for the packet of chips. And they sure won’t kill your appetite for dinner.