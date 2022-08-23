Map your brain for mental depression, tumours

What if doctors could rehearse the exact surgery for a deep-seated brain tumour or diagnose mental illness better by spotting anomalies in the brain network? Technology can indeed help neurologists personalise brain-mapping, making surgeries safer and accurate, preventing damage to important brain areas.

In a first of its kind technology to be launched, with the combination of decades of research with cutting edge technology, IBS Hospital has launched a brain mapping device, Quicktome. This is one such breakthrough in pre-operative imaging in the field of medical science which can offer cutting edge algorithms and cloud computing. This new technology has the potential to transform precision neurosurgery into a practical one.

“While some of the brain networks alone explain their namesake function entirely, most complex functions are the result of inter-network interactions. Deeper analysis delineates specific subnetworks responsible for specific tasks, comprising subcomponents of often multiple main networks. Brain networks are responsible for everything from language to movement to thought, and the maps inform surgical decision-making with the goal of protecting and preserving brain function. This path breaking technology is paving way to not only potentially treat a plethora of ailments pertaining to the brain functioning, pre and post operatively, but also to retrieve to its normal functioning,” says Dr Sachin Kandhari, neurosurgeon and MD of IBS Hospitals.

Quicktome uses sophisticated algorithms to analyse millions of data points and build a brain map – personalised to each patient — from a standard, non-invasive MRI scan. The maps, which doctors can view on their computers, offer a level of anatomical detail typically not available in a clinical setting, allowing surgeons to incorporate advanced brain network data into neurosurgical planning.

“Such data and the ability, with modern technology, to digitally model a patient’s brain network is already paving the way for incredible advances in neurological and neuropsychiatric care, and leading a charge for personalised brain treatment. Additionally, the brain network maps offer extensive opportunities for advancement in neurosurgery. Neurosurgeons can now operate on a patient with greater certainty about the areas of the brain used for dominant network function. Steps can then be taken to preserve these important functional areas and their connections,” he adds.

For instance, a mental illness need not necessarily be a nebulous ailment which ought to be diagnosed through patient history and interview, but these brain network biomarkers can accurately highlight the regions of anomaly and instantly provide quantitative data to assist in decision making for further course of treatment.

The doctors can see the brain mapping on their screens which helps them in providing the best course of treatment for the patient. This advancement in technology will not only help doctors provide better treatment but will reduce the amount of risk involved in such cases and result in safer treatments for all types of brain ailments. Quicktome helps surgeons avoid casualties because of these brain ailments and provide better treatment.