A lupus warrior’s story: She fights despite 40 pills a day, seizures, drips, pain and trauma

What do you do when your own body fights against your strength and spirit and pulls you down? When each of your cells is at war with the other? That too at the moment you thought you had it all? Jaipur-based Juhi Daswani, 21, should know, as she could never take up her dream job as an industrial engineer at DRDO, and had to instead fight for a chance to stay alive. Diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disorder, just a fortnight before she was to join her new job, Daswani has now learnt to live with her body as the enemy and teaches others like her to fight and make the most of the good days.

The problem with a disease like lupus, where your immune system attacks healthy tissues in your body, is that you do not know that you have it in your genes or that even an insignificant external circumstance can trigger an attack. If you are predisposed, it could be anything from sunlight, stress, smoking, certain medicines, viruses and even oestrogen. The last is the reason why lupus is more common in women during their child-bearing years when oestrogen levels are highest. With Daswani, the trigger could have been the new environs of Chandigarh, where she had moved for her new job.

Coming to terms: Diagnosis and symptoms

“Ever since I moved to Chandigarh, my energy levels dipped low and I began losing weight. I blamed my work for it as I had interned for a while at DRDO before being offered the job. However, after the COVID-19 vaccination, my energy levels shot up and I started gaining weight. I was happy that I was finally feeling better,” she says. However, trouble began when she saw a peculiar swelling around her legs around June 2021. “My legs resembled those of a baby elephant. All my limbs were swollen and none of my clothes fit. Almost as suddenly, my body weight started decreasing and I lost five kilograms within a span of 15 days,” Daswani adds. But she panicked when her urine turned foamy. By the beginning of July, she started developing blisters all over her face that soon enveloped her entire body. “What I didn’t know back then was that UV rays are very dangerous for lupus and because the department assigned to me as an intern had the sun streaming in all day long, it was causing the blisters,” she tells us.

Daswani was advised a series of tests, including the anti-double stranded DNA (anti-dsDNA), to eliminate all possibilities. The doctor also suggested a renal biopsy. The verdict? She was suffering from Lupus Nephritis, or inflammation of the kidney that is caused by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). This condition occurs when lupus autoantibodies affect filtration structures in your kidneys that flush out waste. This causes inflammation and may lead to blood and protein in the urine, high blood pressure, impaired kidney function or even kidney failure.

The road to recovery: A calendar of drugs

Recalling the moment of revelation, Daswani says, “I was shell-shocked as I had never heard about this disease. I was not aware of any family member having similar symptoms either.” Dragging herself out of bed, she had to cram 30 to 40 pills a day with clockwork precision at the risk of choking. Force herself to eat despite the nausea. Back in Jaipur, her pharmacist father insisted on a second series of tests which revealed that she was severely anaemic. That was bad news as the steroids that she needed for her condition could not be given till she had sufficient haemoglobin. “I started getting two units of blood. Then I was given 50 mg steroids at once. My body would shiver all the time. Because of the protein loss, I was also being given albumin which has strong side effects. The maximum protein loss for a normal body is around 200 counts but I was losing around 20,000. I had albumin coming out of the urine,” says Daswani. After albumin infusion for 15 days at Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) hospital in Jaipur, she just about felt okay.

Staying stable: Peaks and troughs

She went back to Chandigarh, thinking she could resume life as she knew it but her condition deteriorated yet again in August. “The times when your symptoms get worse and you feel sick are called flares. They can come and go. You may have swelling and rashes one week and no symptoms the next. Sometimes flares happen without clear symptoms and are seen only with laboratory tests. Some flares are mild, but others are serious and require medical care.

This time my whole face swelled up and I was unable to open my eyes. The treatment just stopped working. I was told by doctors that there would be ups and downs. I started losing protein again,” Daswani says.

To worsen matters, her haemoglobin fell sharply, requiring blood and albumin infusions. On September 2, she had violent seizures as doctors struggled to put her on a drip. They revived her only to see her convulse through a second round of seizures. She was immediately shifted to an advanced ICU for 20 days. “For two days, I lay unconscious while the treatment was on. My whole body had swollen up like a balloon. The albumin infusion was on but was just not helping. My family then decided to get me to AIIMS, Delhi. That’s when I met Dr Uma Kumar, professor and head, department of rheumatology. She told me that I didn’t need to be admitted and that I would have to continue with my medication for my body to settle,” Daswani tells us. By then, she was losing patience as her blisters turned painful with pus. “The dermatologist had to literally burst those blisters to avoid sepsis and it was a really distressing process for me. I still have scars on my chest,” she adds.

Better but bitter: Battling depression and side effects of therapy

Daswani returned to Jaipur after prolonged treatment but by then the mental stress of the disease had taken a toll on her. Then there was the matter of physical appearance. “My face and eyes had swollen so much that my eyelids shut. People thought I was blind as I hobbled around and would ask my parents if I had been born blind,” says she. Then there were the endless visits to the emergency at the local hospital. It took a couple of these episodes for AIIMS doctors to understand that high levels of albumin infusion were debilitating her more. With reduced doses, Daswani started feeling better but her swelling did not go down completely. “The doctors were giving me mycophenolate, which had no major effect on my body. Then they decided to give me cyclophosphamide and rituximab injections but I caught infection in the ICU. Due to the large number of immunosuppressants I was taking, my immunity crashed,” the 21-year-old says.

“The doctors wanted to avoid giving me strong medicines like cyclophosphamide and rituximab because they have strong side effects. Cyclophosphamide can also cause cancer. But I eventually had to take six shots of it since February 2022,” says she. Since she could not travel, doctors at AIIMS and SMS Hospital in Jaipur, where she was being treated, coordinated the doses over telephonic consultations.

Drained & tired: In search of healing

This time, Daswani was so mentally and physically exhausted, that she didn’t feel like having food or getting off the bed. “Imagine getting tired at the end of a hard day of work. I felt like that throughout the day. Sometimes I soiled myself involuntarily and suffered from pain, vomitting, nausea and brain fog. Blackouts and memory loss have become a routine thing for me,” she says. But her family stood like a wall behind her every effort.

The cost of treatment was enormous. “I dread thinking about the patients who are from an underprivileged background,” says the young girl, who shares her story, hoping a sufferer could get solace. Even now, she takes at least 10-12 medicines every day including those for BP, seizures, blisters, vitamins, calcium supplements and antacids. She avoids the sun and ensures she eats healthy. She has had a major hair loss as well and her hands still shiver while working.

But she has come to terms with herself, made peace with her body and found a new job in a Gurgaon-based company that’s more adaptable. She lives with a group of friends but ensures she lives a healthy life. Back in Jaipur, she’s a member of a support group of lupus patients in Rajasthan which was created by a rheumatologist in Jaipur with around 15 patients. “We call ourselves the Lupuians,” says Juhi. Not only do they spread awareness about the disease, they also point to the chronic shortage of rheumatologists in the country.

Now Juhi is looking for psychiatric help to come out of the mental and emotional trauma she went through during her treatment. But she has her own theory of happiness now — gratitude to her doctors who taught her to believe in life and sky-gazing at night with the stars reminding her why she can still be just as iridescent.