Are those LED lights at night raising your risk of Type 2 diabetes?

Written by Dr V Mohan

Have you felt dazzled by neon-lit billboards while driving, the laser light beams at a mall or amusement mark, the LED-lit facades of every building and complex or the elaborate string light displays every holiday season? Now it turns out that exposure to artificial outdoor light at night (LAN) may up your risk of diabetes by stoking abnormal hormone responses.

Researchers from the Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine in China have found a correlation between increased diabetes risk and LAN that results in a man-made sky glow. They found that acute exposure to LAN can alter the profile of hormones such as melatonin and corticosterone and interfere with our circadian rhythms, all of which are directly related to sugar production in the body. So physiological changes in response to bright lights at night upset glucose metabolism. Researchers further found people in the highest artificial LAN exposure group had a 28 per cent increased risk of diabetes compared to the lowest exposure group. They also found people in the higher exposure groups generally had a higher BMI and those in the lower exposure groups reported higher levels of physical activity. This study was recently published in Diabetologia, the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

HOW ARTIFICIAL LIGHT AT NIGHT UPSETS GLUCOSE METABOLISM

Explains Dr V Mohan, Chairman, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Chennai, “This is a large study indeed and I think people exposed to night light may not only have a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, especially those already at risk, but also develop obesity, metabolic syndrome, hypertension and so on. The explanation for all these is that these external factors are changing our chronobiology, which is the study of biological rhythms. It examines the effects of time on biological events and internal biological clocks. It relates to the time when you sleep, dark and light cycles, circadian rhythms and is becoming a very important subject. If we interfere with that and keep awake in a state of body alertness, our hormonal systems changes, particularly melatonin, which induces sleep at night.”

So how does melatonin get affected? “Normally, our body clock reacts to the diurnal rhythms. So when it starts getting dark, our melatonin production increases, leading us to fall asleep and restoring and renewing our body when we do so. Once the sun rises over the horizon, the hypothalamus, which is connected to the pituitary gland, the master gland of our body, activates the cortisol hormone to be released, the ‘wake up and go’ stimulant hormone. High cortisol also encourages quick sugar production because it has fallen in the gap after your last meal. So basically, your sugar levels go up with your waking up hormones. That’s why we get more physical and active in the early part of the day. Now, at night the body gets confused as to whether to release or suppress melatonin,” says Dr Mohan. Which means bright lights suppress melatonin while activating cortisol to keep us in a state of wakefulness and alertness. “Indirectly, this produces insulin resistance and counter regulatory hormones get activated, essentially causing body stress. Epinephrine, cortisol, norepinephrine all are anti-insulin hormones, so when their levels go up reacting to these external factors, they result in insulin resistance.”

SO WHAT DO NIGHT BIRDS DO?

However, in this 24X7 world, we need night shift workers who have to work with lights on. “They need to supplement their night sleep and not build sleep deficiency. And there are many other correctives that they need to follow strictly. This group generally tends to be less disciplined about other lifestyle markers. They may be sleeping less, increasing their screen time even after work, which itself is an independent risk factor for hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and obesity. They may be eating the wrong type of food and exercising less, all diabetogenic factors,” says Dr Mohan.

Advertisement

WHY SLEEP IS IMPORTANT FOR SUGAR? HOW TO BLOCK NIGHT LIGHTS?

As for the Shanghai study, Dr Mohan reminds us that it is epidemiological. Stronger evidence comes from a clinical trial, which is not possible to replicate in real life and follow a vast number of subjects by exposing them to all kinds of light. “So they tend to remain in the realm of hypothesis. However, we have done another pure study on 150,000 people in 20 countries, followed up for 15 years, that showed quality and quantity of sleep is important to controlling diabetes and other chronic illnesses. It showed that subjects who slept six to eight hours did okay but those who slept between 10 and 12 did the best. Late sleepers were found to have more diabetes and increased mortality. What sleep deprivation does is increase insulin resistance and make you hungrier, something which makes you reach out to more carbs,” adds he.

Dr Mohan recommends that we do not use artificial light at night. “Try to do most of your work in the daytime span. Cut down your exposure to glaring artificial lights at night. Stay away from devices as we still do not know to what extent the radiation from these devices affect the brain and nervous systems and trigger metabolic factors. These habits can certainly be modified and limited,” he says.

Advertisement

According to Dr Yu Xu, a researcher at the Shanghai Institute of Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases at Ruijin Hospital at Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine in Shanghai, China, and the lead author of this study, “The effects of light exposure at night on diabetes have implications for those living in modern societies where indoor and outdoor nighttime light exposure is common. If a causal relationship between light-at-night exposure and diabetes can be established, inventions can be delivered to reduce LAN exposure in order to prevent diabetes. Considering that the chronic exposure to artificial LAN can be years or even decades and the exposure in the highest quintile of LAN was almost 70 times higher than the exposure in the lowest quintile of LAN, it might not be surprising after all.”

(Dr Mohan is Dr BC Roy Awardee, scientist with over 1500 publications, author and motivational speaker)