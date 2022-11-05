How this Kargil war veteran came back from the dead to become India’s first blade runner

Victories do not become a habit as you lose much along the way. But for Maj Devender Pal Singh (Retd), the only other option was certain death on the battlefield and should he dodge it, an uncertain life thereafter. “Giving up means dying,” says the Kargil war veteran, who was thought to be dead but came back to life. He lost his leg but made do with his foot blade instead. Today, despite a disability rating of 100 per cent, he is India’s first amputee marathon runner and Asia’s first amputee solo skydiver, whooshing down from 12,500 ft. He’s currently showing early signs of Parkinson’s but as unputdownable as he is, he’s busy working with a support group for amputees, The Challenging Ones (TCO).

Operation Vijay: The surgeon thought he was dead

During Operation Vijay in 1999, Maj Singh was seriously injured on the battlefield when a bomb exploded less than two metres away from him. “I was carried to safety by my mates. I had a cardiac arrest and a lot of blood loss, and at first instance, the surgeon thought I was dead. But I never, for a moment, felt that I was dying, for giving up means dying. The doctors put their heart, soul, knowledge, and service to save me, but I was told that my leg was affected by gangrene and had to be amputated. I could have at that moment given up, but I promised myself that I would not compromise on my quality of life,” shares Maj Singh, talking about his journey as an amputee at the PGI, Chandigarh.

An alumnus of IMA, Dehradun, Maj Singh got commissioned into 7 Dogra in 1997. Post his injuries, he served in the Army Ordnance Corp before his invalidation from the Army in 2007 as a war injured. Honouring his achievements, the Dogra Regiment dedicated a “wall of honour” to him at the Shankla Museum at Dogra Regimental Centre, Faizabad (UP) earlier this year.

When pain gets you down, hope floats…and keeps you going

Maj Singh’s journey was dotted with pain, anxiety, trials and tribulations but never bereft of hope. “I lost a limb and the subsequent complications of the injury, the surgeries, treatments, and medicines resulted in hearing loss, cervical spondylitis, injured liver, broken ribs, broken elbow, damaged intestine, embedded shrapnel, and gastro and neuro issues. But I did not give up on life or its beauty. I needed to unlearn, and start afresh, from lying down on the bed to standing on my feet, taking baby steps, first with a crutch, then with an artificial leg. It was both physically and emotionally trying, but the problems gave me inspiration,” shares the Kargil War veteran.

He recalls how it took him close to 10 years to be able to start running, in 2009, for the sweat gave him a feeling of exhilaration, as he considers it a god’s gift to be active. “Normal people leave so many things, even something as simple but joyous as running. I tried, failed and tried again. I discovered I could hop with my good leg, then drag the prosthetic. From learning how to wear socks, tie the crepe bandage, cope with phantom pain, fall, and then understand phantom pain all over again, it has been a long journey. My amputation is through the knee, and I went through many injuries, as the socket in which my amputated stump is would not fit properly, and my skin would come off while running. When I ran with my blade, there was a jarring impact, and I kept going, but when I stopped, I was bruised and my stump was bleeding and swollen, but I went on, to discover ways to run and feel the wind in my face.”

He has run 26 half-marathons, including three in extreme high-altitude conditions.

Back on his feet, he lent a helping hand

After his four half marathons, Maj Singh was inspired to reach out to others like him, inspire them and help them develop an attitude of embracing life against all odds. And this gave birth to The Challenging Ones (TCO), a support group for amputees, to encourage people to rise above their disability through sports.

Set up in 2011, TCO now has 2,600 plus amputees from across the country and has made more than 1,100 challengers participate in various running events, with many achieving excellence in para sports in and outside India. Being an Army man, Maj Singh knew that he had the will and perseverance to win a medal in the Para Olympics, but he wanted to steer his energies and time for others. “The aim is to first provide psychological support through sports, and my mantra to them is If I can run, why can’t you? A change of mindset and attitude is paramount, and we provide solutions to the issues they face, taking them through the various steps that will help them lead a full life. Running gives me joy and it inspires others to break barriers that are created only in the mind. A positive attitude, and learning to look at life in new ways, despite the circumstances, are what we strive to achieve with our work. Also, a shift in perspective of society towards ability from disability is important, for these people are greater than their adversity,” says he.

In 2018, he was given the National Award for the empowerment of persons with disabilities. ‘Grit: The Major Story’ is a biographical and graphic novel on the life of Maj Singh and it strives to motivate people towards hope, positivity, and the beauty of life.

Maj Singh has pledged his organs, including his bone marrow, and is now going to be involved as a mentor in the Amputee Clinic at PGI, providing his expertise to the rehabilitation of those who have lost their limbs. “I am experiencing early signs of Parkinson’s and am now going to be treated here. It will be an honour to serve here, as this is a soul-stirring and reincarnation clinic and it will be my tribute to the doctors and philanthropists serving the patients selflessly. I would rather try and fail than quit,” says Maj Singh.