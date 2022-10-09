Is it safe to whiten my teeth with DIY kits? Should I only trust my dentist?

There’s a lot of work that goes behind that seemingly easy, pleasant and warm smile, teeth whitening being the commonest cosmetic trick. That’s why over the years, there has been a spurt of DIY (Do-it-Yourself) teeth-whitening kits with very convincing ad campaigns and promises. But are these indeed good for your teeth? Dr Vivek Hegde, past president of the Indian Endodontic Society, says that these come with risks of a worn-out enamel or other oral health concerns. He recommends whitening treatment once a year or so for the cosmetically-conscious and warns against repeated home procedures.

What are the different types of stains on teeth?

Extrinsic stains usually result from the accumulation of chromogenic substances on the external tooth surface. Extrinsic colour changes may occur due to poor oral hygiene, ingestion of chromogenic food and drinks and tobacco use. They may not always need teeth-whitening procedures and can be taken care of by oral prophylaxis procedures followed by some teeth polishing protocol.

Intrinsic stains are usually caused by deeper internal stains or enamel defects. They are caused by ageing, ingestion of chromogenic food and drinks, tobacco usage, enamel micro cracks, tetracycline medication, excessive fluoride ingestion, severe jaundice in infancy, porphyria, dental caries, restoration and the thinning of the enamel layer.

Ageing is a common cause of discolouration. Over time, the underlying dentin tends to darken due to the formation of secondary dentin, which is darker and more opaque than the original dentin. This becomes visible when the overlying enamel becomes thinner. This combination often results in darker teeth. Intrinsic stains cannot be removed by regular prophylactic procedures and need a teeth-whitening procedure for treatment.

What’s the bleaching mechanism?

The active ingredient is hydrogen peroxide, an oxidising agent. It diffuses through an organic matrix of enamel and dentin. That produces free radicals which are responsible for the bleaching process. These radicals open the highly pigmented carbon rings and convert them into chains which are lighter in colour.

How can procedures be carried out at home and at the clinic?

There are two ways in which teeth-whitening procedures can be carried out: Professional bleaching of teeth at the dental clinic and at-home teeth whitening. There is a wide variety of at-home whitening kits, which can include trays, strips, gels and bleaches. Most are a one-size-fits-all treatment that, on an average, can help you get whiter teeth slowly, maybe over the course of weeks or months. However, if an over-the-counter whitening product promises you immediate results, beware: It’s likely either not true, or relies on harsh bleaches that can damage your teeth and gum tissue. Certain products can harm your gums and teeth in the long run, especially the lower quality ones. Gums can shrink back and dry up in response to harsh bleaches, which make you more prone to infection and eventual tooth decay.

We especially caution patients who have extensive cavities or untreated dental problems against at-home whitening kits because the bleach can extend into cavities and damage the tooth structure permanently. It also can damage nerves, cause toothaches and lead to stomach problems.

Patchy or spotted teeth are also a common result of over-the-counter whitening because the bleaching trays aren’t customised to fit your teeth. So, any irregularities or different angles or shapes can cause the bleach to stick only in some places, which doesn’t happen with professional whitening. Usually, at-home whitening kits require you to wear trays or strips for a set amount of time daily. Tray-type products need a few hours a day, while strips can sometimes be worn for just a few minutes daily. It’s common for users of these products to experience increased tooth sensitivity and gum (gingival) pain during the treatment.

Why does professional teeth whitening work best?

Professional dental whitening is another option for patients to get it done at a dentist’s office. The ultimate tooth-whitening should be done under a dentist’s supervision which is approximately a 30– 60 minute procedure. Stronger chemicals, which are chemically activating, light or laser-activating are used for efficient results. For sustained results, a combination of office and home bleaching works longer.

If you have professional whitening done at the dental clinic, trained personnel take impressions of your teeth and use them to create specialised and fitted trays. Professional teeth whitening in the dentist’s office takes less than an hour in some cases and is non-invasive. The procedure involves isolating the teeth and applying the bleaching agent. A special dental light is then run over the teeth to activate the whitening solution. After approximately 15 to 30 minutes, the whitening agent is cleaned. If the patient is not yet happy with the results, the process can be repeated until the desired results are achieved.

The whitening process in the dental office is also not immediate but typically a course takes two weeks to complete. The trays made are customised and sized to your teeth, which allows you to get much more effective results than at-home kits. And, sensitivity or pain is not a challenge, as the dentist carefully adjusts the right amount of bleaching agent for the teeth. If a patient experiences any side effects, the dental team is able to manage them in-office safely and effectively.

How often can teeth-whitening procedures be safely taken up?

Dentists recommend getting whitening treatment once a year or so for most patients to keep their smiles looking aesthetically pleasing. Whitening teeth too often could cause certain oral health concerns, such as worn-down enamel. Please make a note that the staining food like tea/coffee/wine and spices should be avoided strictly for the first 72 hours post procedure.