Is it expensive to be a vegan? Is it low in protein? Can it lower testosterone levels in men?

Written by Prashanth Vishwanath

There are so many misconceptions about vegan foods shuffling around social media that get us confused about veganism and vegan diets. If you have recently turned vegan, you are probably surrounded by random assumptions coming from all corners and at times even your own. If you are not a vegan, it’s likely that you have some concerns or even prejudices about vegan diet. If you are curious about vegan diet or just want to know more, scroll down to debunk some of the most common myths about veganism that might just get you thinking about giving it a try.

Myth – Vegans do not get enough protein in their diet

Fact – This is an age-old myth that vegans are not getting enough protein in their diet as meat is considered an important source of protein. The fact is getting protein on a vegan diet is actually easy. In fact, vegans simply do what elephants, rhinos, cows and sheep do: they get the protein directly from the source: plants. Some of the best plant-based protein sources are lentils, beans and pulses, grains and green vegetables like broccoli. Getting enough protein in your diet is not as big a deal as this question will make you first think it is. Simply be aware of what plant-based foods are protein-rich and try to include some in all your meals.

Myth – Vegan meals are tasteless

Fact – Gone are the days when vegans were believed to eat only ghas-phus/ salads and were outcasts in family functions. Not only are many Indian dishes naturally vegan, but the food industry has also embraced veganism with open arms. From traditional foods like idyappam and khaman dhokla to innovative new dishes like plant-based kababs, mock meats, there is something plant-based to suit everyone’s taste buds. Many cities across India also host popular vegan festivals which showcase the versatility of vegan food where you get to enjoy a vegan big mac burger, satay tempeh skewers, an ice-cream cookie sandwich and more!

Myth – Vegan diet has no health benefits

Fact – There are healthy vegan and unhealthy vegans. Eating fries for breakfast, lunch and dinner is definitely not going to have any health benefits. However, a balanced vegan diet has been shown to have many health benefits like lowering risks for chronic illnesses, including diabetes, hypertension, cancer and heart disease. In addition, a whole foods plant-based diet is known to boost the immune system, help lower your cholesterol, enable better heart function, promote healthier skin and maintain a healthy weight.

Myth – Tofu and soya contain oestrogen and lower testosterone

Fact – Soya has no known effect on testosterone levels in men. However, this remains one of the most widely believed vegan myths. Soya beans contain isoflavones, which are members of a group of compounds called phytoestrogens. Because isoflavones bind to the same receptors in the body as oestrogen, a misconception built up. Now, research has confirmed that isoflavones are not the same as oestrogen, and do not have the same effect as oestrogen.

Myth – Being vegan is impossible as animal products are everywhere

Fact – It all depends on your choice. Being vegan is not about perfection, it’s about doing your best in this imperfect world. While we may not be able to control the dyes in our carpets, we can certainly choose what we eat. It is not that difficult to eat vegan – be it at home, in restaurants or on the go. And though the dairy industry has penetrated the food and beverage section at an alarming rate, there are plenty of options to choose from if you prefer not to consume animal-based products.

With organic food becoming popular, plenty of whole foods plant-based nutrition is available in both urban and rural areas. The Indian government has even introduced a logo for vegan foods to help consumers easily identify and differentiate from non-vegan foods. More power to you to make informed food choices.

Myth – It is expensive to be a vegan

Fact – While it is true that certain vegan foods such as vegan alternative cheeses, meats and milks are expensive than animal products, with veganism gaining popularity, more affordable options have become available. Besides, staples in vegan diet like pulses, beans, fruits and veggies are inexpensive and are affordable for everyone. If you’re going out, a fully vegan dinner is unlikely to burn a hole in your pocket, as vegan meals (even those with plant-based meats) are usually less expensive than meals with meat and dairy options.

(The author is Country Head, India Veganuary)