Is FOMO the reason pushing our teens to take risks, become aggressive?

A 16-year-old was brought to me by the parents – the student had been reprimanded in school after being caught bunking a class and vaping with their friends. The parents additionally were concerned that the teen was going for parties and coming home late, often drunk. This person had also lied to their parents about meeting an old friend, instead going on a date with someone they had been speaking to online.

Reports of such risk-taking behaviours are becoming increasingly commonplace amongst teenagers – be it interacting with strangers or putting up private pictures online, substance abuse, truancy, underage driving and so on. And while such behaviours may be attributed to “harmless” teenage exploration, it’s important that we are cognisant of the impact that such actions can have on our health and well-being in the short and long run.

The risk to our own physical safety and that of others is evident. At the same time, however, these actions can have a 360-degree impact on our lives. Engaging in such behaviours can negatively impact self-esteem, and lead to feelings of guilt, regret or anxiety. It can also lead to a slippery slope with further involvement in riskier behaviours. It can impact our academic performance, as well as negatively affect relationships with friends and family members.

Understanding the clear impacts that such actions can have, why do teenagers still choose to engage in such activities that have a high risk of harmful consequences? There are a variety of personal as well as social factors at play here. At a personal level, individuals may engage in such actions as a means of exploration, to satiate their curiosity or seek thrill. They may harbour an illusion of invulnerability, thinking that while others may experience negative consequences, they themselves would not. At the same time, this age can bring with it a desire to rebel against parental and societal norms. Such activities are often used as maladaptive ways to cope with pressure, loneliness or stress.

When we speak about social cognition, children are most influenced by what they see and hear around them – exposure to media that glorifies such behaviours plays a significant role, as does observing other role models like family members, seniors and friends.

As peers become increasingly important, teenagers experience a strong need to fit in and belong. This need to conform has become even more heightened due to the influence of social media, wherein teens are exposed to the perfectly curated lives of others, often finding themselves comparing them with their own. Then they set out to get what they do not have. The term “fomo” (fear of missing out), which didn’t even exist when I was studying psychiatry, has become more present than ever – in a world where friends are being replaced by followers, getting likes on our posts has become one of the most important sources of validation and self-esteem.

Dealing with such risk-taking behaviours requires a multi-pronged approach, and it starts self-awareness. The more we are aware of our own likes and dislikes, strengths and weaknesses, and our priorities and values, the less likely we are to find ourselves on this bandwagon of conformity. At the same time, it’s important to evaluate the pros and cons of our actions and decisions in a rational manner. Take a long-term approach rather than a short term. Gather accurate information and recognise that the first search result on our browser need not necessarily be scientifically valid.

Assertive communication is also key to not falling prey to peer pressure. Assertiveness is not the same as being aggressive – it’s a means of communicating your needs and feelings while respecting the rights of others. And remember, it’s ok to say “no” to a friend – if they can’t respect your decision, then they probably aren’t the best friend to have in the first place. Find safer and healthier ways to cope with stressors – talk to your friends and family, engage in sports and extra-curriculars and maintain a healthy lifestyle. If you find yourself struggling, don’t be afraid to reach out to a trusted source for help.

Along with our individual responsibility, we also have a collective role to play. We must recognise that each of us, whether as a parent, an educator, a media personality, a doctor, or a friend, is a role model. It’s time we all take accountability – our actions have consequences, not just for ourselves but those around us as well.