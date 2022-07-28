scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

How can the human body deal with repeated bouts of viral infection

Food items left at room temperature can stimulate the growth of microbes. You can prevent this situation by ensuring prompt refrigeration of foods, usually within two hours of preparation. You may be inclined to leave out freshly-cooked food a bit longer in pleasant weather, thinking it won’t go bad, but it becomes a hotbed of multiplying viruses, says Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi

Written by Dr Suranjit Chatterjee | New Delhi |
Updated: July 28, 2022 2:26:33 pm
How can the human body deal with repeated bouts of viral infection Vaccines help the body in producing chemicals or antibodies that prevent infections and their growth. (Express File Photo)

The last couple of years have been extremely challenging for people due to recurring public health issues, especially the pain inflicted by the Coronavirus. While the world was recovering from its impact and learning to live with its mutants, the discovery of Monkeypox appeared as another big threat. Then there are the usual challenges posed by existing viruses, bacteria and other harmful organisms. Sometimes, a slight change in season also comes with some serious challenges such as routine viral fever, dengue, malaria, swine flu and others. They underline the necessity to look for ways to deal with them and live a healthy life.

Usually, tiny organisms moving from person to person act as carriers of infections. However, our lifestyle and habits are no less responsible for such contamination. In order to protect ourselves from health hazards, we need to take care of our body and increase its strength to fight infections and diseases.

BODY’S REACTION TO INFECTION

The body increases blood flow in response to infections. It sends blood to cells of the immune system that produce antibodies. They fight the organisms and destroy them. Killing viruses is a little bit difficult as they hide inside the cells. Detecting and reaching out to them becomes problematic for antibodies. In such circumstances, the body orders special immune cells such as T-lymphocytes to execute the task of detecting and decimating the virus. To support this function of the body, we need to assist it in getting the required strength.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered
Read |‘Monkeypox is more than a wake-up call. It is about epidemic and pandemic preparedness as a matter of policy’

HOW TO INCREASE THE BODY’S STRENGTH

The body’s immune system is the greatest protection against the attack of infections and diseases. It resists the entry of any unwanted element into the body. But should they enter, strong immunity restricts their development. Hence, you must work to enhance your immunity. You must eat a balanced diet having vitamin C in the right proportion. One cannot stress the importance of good sleep enough. As your cells heal, they help fight infection and inflammation. If you get too little sleep, your body will make less infection-fighting cells and antibodies. That makes you prone to repeat infections. Also watch your dosage of antibiotics. Over time, they change your body’s microbiome and make infection drug-resistant.

GET VACCINATED

By getting vaccinated, you enhance your body’s ability to fight a particular disease and infection. Vaccines help the body in producing chemicals or antibodies that prevent infections and their growth. You must consult your doctor before going for any specific vaccine.

Also Read |New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

MAINTAIN HYGIENE

With proper hygiene habits, you keep germs and organisms at a good distance. They don’t get a conducive environment to grow. Of all the hygiene habits, washing hands frequently is highly recommended as hands are the gateway for disease-causing micro-organisms to enter the body. You must wash your hands frequently and keep your home and surfaces clean.

SAFE COOKING PRACTICES

With your cautious attempt, you can safeguard your body from food-borne diseases that frequently arise from poor cooking and eating habits. Food items left at room temperature can stimulate the growth of microbes. You can prevent this situation by ensuring prompt refrigeration of foods, usually within two hours of preparation. You may be inclined to leave out freshly-cooked food a bit longer in pleasant weather, thinking it won’t go bad, but it becomes a hotbed of multiplying viruses.

Also Read |‘Monkeypox can spread during face-to-face interaction’

SAFETY AGAINST ZOONOTIC DISEASES

There is nothing wrong with loving and spending time with your pet. But, you need to understand the fact that your pet can be the carrier of some serious infections, causing health threats to you. You just need to ensure regular check-ups of your pet and keep track of their vaccinations.

TAKE EXTRA CARE DURING TRAVELS

While travelling, your body faces two kinds of health risks. Due to change in the environment and weather, the body can react differently to new circumstances. At the same time, you come in contact with your fellow passengers that increases your risks of catching an infection from them. You must travel with all safety measures.

Don't Miss |Private healthcare must fuse ethics with efficiency

If you protect your body from exposure to harmful elements, you increase its strength. In cases, when your body contracts infections, it functions better to combat the situation and remove or kill the micro-organisms. Usually, with body strength, you remain free from repeated bouts of infections and diseases. Take care of your body and ensure its smooth functioning to live a healthy and happy life.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

3

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

4

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

5

What would offend the mighty Devi

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really di...
Explained: SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really di...
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues

1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues

Three more MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha, total count rises to 23

Three more MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha, total count rises to 23

Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house
Bengal school jobs scam

Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house

Why Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what's next
Explained

Why Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what's next

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
‘There is a limit…’: SC on reports it delayed hearing plea on attacks on Christian priests

‘There is a limit…’: SC on reports it delayed hearing plea on attacks on Christian priests

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Premium
Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Monarch Butterflies
In pics: A step closer to extinction, the Monarch butterfly is now on the global endangered species list
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement