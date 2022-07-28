How can the human body deal with repeated bouts of viral infection

Updated: July 28, 2022 2:26:33 pm
The last couple of years have been extremely challenging for people due to recurring public health issues, especially the pain inflicted by the Coronavirus. While the world was recovering from its impact and learning to live with its mutants, the discovery of Monkeypox appeared as another big threat. Then there are the usual challenges posed by existing viruses, bacteria and other harmful organisms. Sometimes, a slight change in season also comes with some serious challenges such as routine viral fever, dengue, malaria, swine flu and others. They underline the necessity to look for ways to deal with them and live a healthy life.
Usually, tiny organisms moving from person to person act as carriers of infections. However, our lifestyle and habits are no less responsible for such contamination. In order to protect ourselves from health hazards, we need to take care of our body and increase its strength to fight infections and diseases.
BODY’S REACTION TO INFECTION
The body increases blood flow in response to infections. It sends blood to cells of the immune system that produce antibodies. They fight the organisms and destroy them. Killing viruses is a little bit difficult as they hide inside the cells. Detecting and reaching out to them becomes problematic for antibodies. In such circumstances, the body orders special immune cells such as T-lymphocytes to execute the task of detecting and decimating the virus. To support this function of the body, we need to assist it in getting the required strength.
Subscriber Only Stories
HOW TO INCREASE THE BODY’S STRENGTH
The body’s immune system is the greatest protection against the attack of infections and diseases. It resists the entry of any unwanted element into the body. But should they enter, strong immunity restricts their development. Hence, you must work to enhance your immunity. You must eat a balanced diet having vitamin C in the right proportion. One cannot stress the importance of good sleep enough. As your cells heal, they help fight infection and inflammation. If you get too little sleep, your body will make less infection-fighting cells and antibodies. That makes you prone to repeat infections. Also watch your dosage of antibiotics. Over time, they change your body’s microbiome and make infection drug-resistant.
GET VACCINATED
By getting vaccinated, you enhance your body’s ability to fight a particular disease and infection. Vaccines help the body in producing chemicals or antibodies that prevent infections and their growth. You must consult your doctor before going for any specific vaccine.
MAINTAIN HYGIENE
With proper hygiene habits, you keep germs and organisms at a good distance. They don’t get a conducive environment to grow. Of all the hygiene habits, washing hands frequently is highly recommended as hands are the gateway for disease-causing micro-organisms to enter the body. You must wash your hands frequently and keep your home and surfaces clean.
SAFE COOKING PRACTICES
With your cautious attempt, you can safeguard your body from food-borne diseases that frequently arise from poor cooking and eating habits. Food items left at room temperature can stimulate the growth of microbes. You can prevent this situation by ensuring prompt refrigeration of foods, usually within two hours of preparation. You may be inclined to leave out freshly-cooked food a bit longer in pleasant weather, thinking it won’t go bad, but it becomes a hotbed of multiplying viruses.
SAFETY AGAINST ZOONOTIC DISEASES
There is nothing wrong with loving and spending time with your pet. But, you need to understand the fact that your pet can be the carrier of some serious infections, causing health threats to you. You just need to ensure regular check-ups of your pet and keep track of their vaccinations.
TAKE EXTRA CARE DURING TRAVELS
While travelling, your body faces two kinds of health risks. Due to change in the environment and weather, the body can react differently to new circumstances. At the same time, you come in contact with your fellow passengers that increases your risks of catching an infection from them. You must travel with all safety measures.
If you protect your body from exposure to harmful elements, you increase its strength. In cases, when your body contracts infections, it functions better to combat the situation and remove or kill the micro-organisms. Usually, with body strength, you remain free from repeated bouts of infections and diseases. Take care of your body and ensure its smooth functioning to live a healthy and happy life.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house
Latest News
Co-passengers of second monkeypox patient asymptomatic, say Karnataka health authorities
How can the human body deal with repeated bouts of viral infection
GSHSEB academic calendar for Classes 9-12 released, board returns to old exam pattern
China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket
Meet Shyja, the Kerala woman who ‘loves’ her moustache; Expert shares reasons behind facial hair growth in women
Gold Silver Rate Today(28 July): Gold surges Rs 332/10 gm, silver rallies Rs 1,004/kg
BTS: Jimin and RM comfort nervous Jin with their spin on Extraordinary Attorney Woo greeting. Watch
Vogue cover of Ukrainian President, first lady divides netizens
Install CCTV cameras in all medical colleges, orders NMC
Election Commission allows 17+ youngsters to register in advance for voters’ list enrolment
12 kanwariyas injured in road accident in UP
UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 declared; here’s how to check