Friday, August 19, 2022

How do I know I have kidney stones?

A quick guide by Dr Sandeep Guleria, Senior Consultant, Kidney transplant surgeon, Indraprashtha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi.

kidney health, world kidney dayA kidney stone may go undetected unless it passes into one of the ureters, which are tubes that connect the kidneys with the bladder. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kidney stones, frequent in adults around the world, have become very common among young people and children too over the past few years. They can cause extreme pain and if left untreated, can lead to infection. Kidney stones can vary from being as small as a grain of sand or as large as a pebble. The larger the stone, the more noticeable are its symptoms.

What causes kidney stones?

If your system is not flushed properly, then waste products pile up in the blood and can occasionally form crystals that collect inside the kidneys. These are the result of excess calcium, oxalate and uric acid that the fluid is not able to dilute. Over time, the crystals join up and solidify into a hard stone. While this can happen because you do not hydrate yourself or drink enough water, sometimes certain medical conditions and allied medication may raise the levels of certain substances in your urine. A kidney stone may go undetected unless it passes into one of the ureters, which are tubes that connect the kidneys with the bladder. This causes irritation and blockage, resulting in extreme pain as the ureter gets into spasms. At that point, you may experience the following symptoms

What are common symptoms?

Some of the common systems are as follows:

— Severe pain on either side of your lower back, often in waves

— A vague pain or stomach ache that doesn’t go away

— Blood in the urine

— Nausea or vomiting

— Fever and chills

— Smelly, cloudy or foamy urine

— Burning sensation while urinating

—- And should you develop a high fever, immediately consult your doctor.

What are the triggers?

If you are on a diet that’s high in protein, sodium and sugar, you may up your your risk of some types of kidney stones. When you take too much salt, it increases the amount of calcium your kidneys have to filter and significantly increases your risk of kidney stones. Then there are the usual reasons like obesity, high body mass index (BMI), heredity and certain medical conditions that you may be suffering from.

In most cases, kidney stones pass through the urine without causing damage but usually not without causing a lot of pain. Pain relievers along with other medication should take care of the condition. In severe cases, however, surgery may be required. Half of all people who have had kidney stones will experience them again within five years so drink water adequately and periodically take the routine urine tests for markers.

 

