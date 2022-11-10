How diabetics should begin their day: 2 tbsp chia seeds, juice of 2 amlas, 100 gm millets and veggies

Written by Dr Cijith Sreedhar

Diabetes doesn’t develop overnight and we cannot always fault our genetics. The wrong diet patterns, lack of physical activities, long-term stress, late working hours without proper sleep, lack of adequate rest and environmental factors are equal triggers. To put it in a nutshell, at the end of the day, you are the one who decides about your health.

As we make lifestyle modifications, a good diet, coupled with the right amount of exercise or daily yoga and pranayama, helps in attaining physical and mental strength. Naturopathy helps you achieve a diabetic-free lifestyle. Here are a few tips on how to go about a diabetic-free lifestyle:

1. Soak two tablespoons of chia/basil seeds overnight in a glass of room temperature water. When you wake up, drink this water along with the soaked seeds on an empty stomach. Chia/basil seeds are a good source of soluble fibre, hence this drink helps in reducing the glycaemic load as well as insulin spikes in the body. Chia seeds are rich in antioxidants, Omega 3 fatty acids and magnesium too, which are proven to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. Also 28.35 g of dried chia seeds yields nearly 10 g of fibre. An adult ideally should consume around 34 g of fibre each day.

2. Make a juice using 2/3 raw amlas /Indian gooseberries and one glass of room temperature water. Have it early in the morning on an empty stomach. This juice is a good source of Vitamin C and also acts as a laxative which helps in ridding the body of accumulated toxins. It improves blood glucose metabolism, reduces sugar levels and precents cell insulin resistance.

3. Replace one-time cereals with a millet dish (90-100gm of millets per day). For the next meal, replace the cereals with vegetables. This combination of low glycaemic index and fibre helps in preventing as well as in reversing diabetes

4. Keep yourself hydrated by drinking a minimum of three litres of water every day.

5. Replace sweet fruits with citrus fruits and semi-ripened fruits.

6. Count the natural colours in your diet, that is follow a Rainbow diet. This means you must include a minimum of seven colours of fruits and vegetables in the diet. This arms the body with enough phytochemicals.

7. Sleep for seven to eight hours at night as this enhances the possibility of reversing diabetes by around 30 per cent.

8. Strengthen the Soleus muscle by walking or other strength training, this being the single most important muscle that helps in glucose metabolism

9. Burn belly fat with Yogic practices and Kriyas.

10. Keep the levels of Vitamin D optimum by exposing yourself to sunlight or else resort to supplements.

11. Short, cold applications/packs on the abdomen are an excellent method to improve your metabolism and vitality. This therapy assists in increasing the circulation to the abdomen area which in turn aids your digestion.

What is diabetes but the basic inability of the body cells to utilise insulin, which is known as insulin resistance. Due to this, though the pancreas produces insulin, our cells are unable to use it for the uptake of glucose. Clinically, a fasting serum insulin level more than 60 pmol/L is considered as a state of insulin resistance. Insulin resistance is a complex metabolic abnormality and a common concern in both pre-diabetics and diabetics. It affects the ability of peripheral tissues to use insulin, thus impairing peripheral glucose utilisation and resulting in development of hyperglycemia. The main peripheral tissues involved are liver, skeletal muscle and adipose tissue as they are the main insulin-sensitive sites. In insulin resistance, biochemical parameters like blood glucose level, blood triglyceride level, and blood cholesterol level increases whereas blood HDL cholesterol level decreases, which in turn contributes to cardiovascular disease and metabolic syndrome.