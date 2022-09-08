How fast can you lower cholesterol? That depends on how you balance drugs with diet & lifestyle changes

Sedentary lifestyle, poor work-life balance, inadequate sleep and excessive consumption of junk food have undoubtedly aggravated the risks of lifestyle diseases. Cholesterol is one of the natural components in blood that supports functioning of cell membranes and balances hormone levels. However, its high levels can lead to many health problems. Increased cholesterol levels can clog arteries which can lead to heart diseases, heart attacks or even strokes. Increased BMI, high cholesterol and lower physical stamina are the reasons behind developing metabolic disorders and possible cardiovascular complications.

According to a survey, one in two Indians is either in the “high risk” or “borderline” category of suffering from or developing diseases like high blood pressure and cholesterol. To avert such risks, it is important to maintain low cholesterol by choosing a healthy lifestyle, getting regular tests, doing exercises and taking medicines (if advised).

How to know about your cholesterol levels?

The normal total cholesterol level is lower than 170 mg/dL for 19 year-olds or younger and 125-200 mg/dL for those older. When it comes to LDL cholesterol, the normal level is lower than 110 mg/dL for 19 years and below and less than 100 mg/dL for 19 years or above. For HDL cholesterol, the normal levels are above 45 mg/dL (19 years or below) and 40 mg/dL or higher for men and 50 mg/dL or higher for women above 19 years. The normal triglycerides levels should be lower than 150 mg/dL for all adults.

Tips to manage cholesterol

Cholesterol levels can be managed by making lifestyle changes and adopting healthy practices like:

Healthy eating: You should start eating healthy food and avoid saturated fats like red meat or dairy products that can help you reduce bad cholesterol. You should eliminate trans-fats items like fried snacks, cakes and food that you order out often. Also, adding items rich in Omega-3 fatty acids can improve your health and help in reducing blood pressure. You should add soluble fibres like kidney beans, oats and sprouts to reduce cholesterol absorption.

Exercise regularly: Working out regularly and following an active lifestyle can help you reduce cholesterol levels. You should work out at least 30 minutes a day to maintain your fitness. Simple exercises like walking, cycling, playing sports can greatly benefit you. Carrying extra weight also contributes to high cholesterol levels and exercising and keeping track of your calories can, therefore, benefit you in multiple ways.

Quit smoking and alcohol: Apart from improving cholesterol level, quitting smoking balances your blood pressure and heart rate, leading to better blood circulation and lung function with lower risks of heart diseases. Similarly excessive amounts of alcohol too can negatively impact your cholesterol and can aggravate chances of developing heart diseases, so you must avoid drinking it for better health.

Take medicines: If you have high cholesterol levels and lifestyle changes are inadequate to bring you relief, then you should consult a doctor who may prescribe you medicine. Cholesterol-lowering medications like statin, nicotininc acid, fibric acid, cholesterol absorption inhibitors can bring your levels under control.

What is the timeline I am looking at reducing my level?

There is no magic formula to reduce cholesterol overnight. Yes, if levels are serious, drugs should take care of the problem. But in the end it is dietary and lifestyle changes that should support the drug. Although the latter may not produce the results you want, no matter what you read on the internet or social media, you may see a significant change after months of compliance. Let me emphasise, while medicines are the recommended first line of treatment, lifestyle/diet changes need to happen parallely to ensure a lasting outcome. Hence both need to go hand in hand from the word go.

Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is extremely vital to lead a healthy and happier life. You can take small steps that can ultimately lead towards a better and safe future. While managing cholesterol levels, you shouldn’t count on medicines alone but follow a holistic approach like a disciplined lifestyle, healthy eating habits, regular exercises to eliminate the risks of diseases and health complications.