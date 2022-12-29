How can I get rid of my hangover? What’s my safe limit for alcohol? Can diabetics drink?

Written by Dr Akash Shukla

Now that the party season is well under way and people justify a drink or two with the winter chill, chances are some drinkers experience hangovers. There are many theories going around, the chief among them being that alcohol is metabolised into acetaldehyde, which is toxic at high levels. However, for that level to be reached, one would really have to be a guzzler. Usually hangovers, characterised by a heavy head, listlessness, nausea, imbalanced motor functions and general unease, happen because alcohol interferes with sleep hormones and brain activity, leading to sleep deprivation. That’s why people usually complain of headaches and acidity, too, as drinking impairs digestive processes and increases acid. This irritable condition happens when your blood alcohol level drops, leading to a form of withdrawal symptom. So, let’s understand some common beliefs about alcohol consumption and find out ways to deal with your hangovers. A word of caution though, people with comorbidities are advised not to consume alcohol without consulting their medical practitioner.

1) A bit of alcohol is good because it makes me feel warmer and beats the chills: This is not true. Alcohol causes vasodilation or expansion of the blood vessels and, therefore, the skin surface feels warmer. However, this leads to loss of heat from the body and this heat in turn is extracted from the deeper tissues and vital organs. The patient actually becomes more prone to organ injury as core temperature drops.

2) Is dehydration the only reason that people get hangovers? Not entirely. It is also because of accumulation of toxic metabolites of alcohol as well as chemical substances which aggregate because of excessive consumption. This disturbs your electrolyte balance and interferes with your immune and brain activity, causing thirst, nausea, dizzy spells and low attention spans.

3) How do I know my safe limit for alcohol? The capacity of each person to drink without getting drunk or feeling high differs. There is no fixed formula for safe drinking though many recommendations say that men should not have more than two units a day and women one. One unit is considered 10 ml and it is said one should not exceed 14 units per week. But these do not take individual thresholds into account. You should stop immediately when you feel light-headed and your brain gets affected to the extent of you shedding your inhibitions. For example, speaking more than is required in a socially inappropriate manner.

Safe drinking means having small quantities of alcohol slowly, along with a good amount of food to neutralise its effects and avoiding a binge. Those not suffering from diabetes should have sufficient carbohydrates while drinking. Experiments have shown that clear liquors, such as vodka and gin, do not cause as much hangovers as darker drinks like whiskey or wine. While alcohol contains ethanol, the darker liquors contain chemically-related compounds like methanol.

4) How should diabetics drink? For this group of people, alcohol consumption may not by itself raise blood sugar levels. That depends on the kind of food you are having or not having. If your stomach is empty, then the liver releases stored glucose into the bloodstream to maintain blood glucose levels. But when you have alcohol, the liver will metabolise that first and impact the release of glucose, leading to low blood glucose levels. If you have had alcohol with dinner, please check your sugar levels on a monitor as symptoms of low sugar and drunkenness are the same and can be confused with each other. Diabetics should dilute their drinks with water instead of juices and go for roasted snacks or salads as accompaniment. They should hold on to one glass for an hour so that the alcohol they ingest gets sufficient time to be metabolised.

5) What are tips and tricks to get rid of my hangover? There is no 100 per cent method of getting rid of your hangover. But certain tips can help.

(a) Drink adequate water with minerals and electrolytes, some tea and coffee: Alcohol increases urination because it inhibits the release of vasopressin, a hormone that decreases the volume of urine made by the kidneys. If you are dizzy and vomiting, your dehydration worsens. Water is hydrating while tea and coffee may have a stimulant effect.

(b) Have a shower with lukewarm water.

(c) Munch on dry snacks like toast or biscuits. Some of the fatigue and headaches of a hangover may be because your sugar levels dip and the brain cannot power up enough. This way, you can get your energy levels back to normal.

(d) Take a pain reliever only if you have a headache: Anti-inflammatory drugs work for temporary relief. However, some studies say that people whose food and beverage consumption contained greater amounts of zinc and B vitamins had less severe hangovers. So, eat a proper, nutrient-rich meal before heading out to a party; do not go on an empty stomach.