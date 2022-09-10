Quick guide to suicide prevention

How can we prevent suicides among the young ? All it needs is an opportunity to reach out to someone who cares to listen — a relative, a friend, a colleague. That emotional support could change the trajectory of the sufferer’s thought process and nurse him/her back to life.

Helpline numbers

All of us experience periods of sadness and joy throughout our life. However, if the feelings of sadness and pain have become unbearable and intense, and you feel hopeless or helpless, please reach out to a suicide crisis helpline for support. Calls can be made to SNEHA Suicide Prevention Helpline Helpline no.+91 44 2464 0050,Sangath Tele- Counselling Helpline Helpline no.: +91 11 41198666, Kiran National Mental Health Rehabilitation Helpline number 1800-599-0019, Samaritans helpine number +918422984528, +918422984529, +918422984530, Connecting NGO distress helpline 99220-01122/99220-04305.

Warning signs

Being able to identify signs that you are struggling to cope with can help you access support. Some signs that you are on the edge can include a feeling that there is no other solution to problems other than suicide, not wanting to be around your friends and/or family or thinking that they would be better off without you. Experiencing feelings of anxiety or being tense most of the time and/or not wanting to do things you usually enjoy are triggers.

Risk factors

Having thoughts of suicide is a sign of deep emotional pain. Extremely stressful or difficult situations like bullying, discrimination, physical/sexual abuse, loss of a loved one, long term physical illness or pain, depression or other mental illness, relationship difficulties/breakup, family conflict, money/financial problems, forced marriage, loneliness/isolation, academic stress or difficulties in adjusting to a major change in life can all contribute to a feeling of unbearable pain. If you are unsure why you are experiencing thoughts of suicide, this might feel even be more challenging.

Treatment and therapies

It is important to remember that you are not alone and there is support available to help you get through this. It’s crucial to remove access to anything that can be used to harm yourself. Making a safety plan, which has contact details of loved ones or support services and steps for keeping yourself safe can help. Joining a peer/support group is important to share your thoughts and feelings and understand that there are many like you who are battling life’s challenges.