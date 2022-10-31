How to get rid of love handles with these yoga asanas and exercises

Written by Dr Mickey Mehta

Often this bulge is associated with a lot of emotional indulgence and acceptance. Simply because it might be covered up with an appropriate choice of outfit and not make you look fat. But “love handles”, or the excess fatty deposits that sit on either side of the waist above the hips, may be an indicator of abdominal fat accumulation and consequent obesity.

These are some exercises one can do and following nutritional advice can help bring down body fat ratio. I would choose yoga first because it not just helps to shape you but improves your agility, endurance, flexibility and mobility. Exercises help improve body postures, balance and stability. However, yoga asanas additionally help improve bodily systems, organs and functions.

Yoga asanas with the rhythmic flow of breath accelerates the process and also improves energy flow. Practise the below given asanas and exercises for love handles and improve your core strength.

REVERSE TRIANGLE

Stand straight and bring your right leg two steps ahead, keep both feet straight. Inhale, lift both the arms up to the shoulder level. Exhale, twist and bring your left hand towards the right ankle. Hold it for 10 counts. Inhale and slowly come up and repeat on the other side.

SIDE KICK WHILE IN WIDE CHAIR POSE

Stand straight with legs three feet apart. Breathe in and go down in a squat position. Breathe out, come up, straighten your legs and kick sidewards, alternating right and left. Breathe in and come back in a squat position.

BOAT POSE

First lie down flat on your mat, with your feet together and your arms on the sides and fingers stretched towards your toes. Inhale and as you exhale, lift your upper body and bend the knee, stretching your arms towards your feet. Slowly try to straighten your legs. Feel the stretch in your stomach area and balance your body entirely on the buttocks. Make sure your eyes, fingers and toes are all in one line. Hold your breath and remain in this position for at least 10 seconds.

Exhale slowly and bring the legs, then the upper body down and relax.

ANANTASANA

Lie down on your back, turn on the right side. Inhale, lift your left leg up and hold the toe or calf with your left hand. Exhale slowly and come down.

Other Yogasanas such as Supta Vakrasana and Parshva Konasana can be done. Team them up with pranayama practices like Kapalbhati and Maha Bandha.

OTHER EXERCISES

Other than the above, side bends (Standing and sitting), twist, forward bends, squat, lunge and planks can be done regularly. In a side plank, for example, lie down on one side, using one arm to prop yourself up. Then place one leg on top of the other, forming a straight line. Raise your hips off the ground and hold this position for 30 seconds. Repeat this on the other side.

For twists, sit down with bent knees. Then twist your torso toward the left side and hold your position. Then turn their torso toward the right and hold. Repeat this exercise 30 times. To increase difficulty, people can perform the exercise with a weight.

Crunches are easy by lying flat on your back with legs lifted and knees bent. Then simply twist your right elbow towards your left knee while fully extending your right leg. Repeat this on the opposite side.

FOOD MANAGEMENT

Food management also plays a vital role for optimal benefits. Eating a well-balanced and nourished diet is an important factor to help lose those love handles.

These are some of the suggested healthy ways:

(1) Consume at least two servings of fresh fruits and five servings of vegetables per day. Include more greens, cruciferous vegetables and salads.

(2) Include more protein-rich sources like sprouts and lentils.

(3) Limit fried, packaged and processed foods.

(4) Stay hydrated by drinking herbal teas and enough water.

When they appear, love handles may not appear dangerous. But considering that Indians are prone to accumulating stubborn belly fat, it is better to trim the waistline from the very beginning.

Dr Mickey Mehta has trained Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, billionaires, politicians, Miss World/Miss Universe candidates and the Maharashtra Police. A best-selling author, he has been appointed FIT India Movement Champion by the Sports Authority of India.