Friday, Sep 02, 2022

A football-sized, 2.5 kg cyst removed from uterus in Mumbai

'Such a huge mass is a result of a lack of knowledge and a neglect of routine examination, which every woman should undergo after 30 years,” said Dr Rajashri Tayshete Bhasale, consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai

Upon diagnosis, the doctor observed that her abdomen upto xiphisternum had swelled due to a pressure from the inside xiphisternum due to the huge cystic mass of 25cm x 25cm.

Mumbai’s doctors removed a giant cyst the size of a football, weighing about 2.5 kg, from a 48-year-old woman’s uterus. For four months, the patient experienced sudden bloating and heaviness in her abdomen which left her confused until the doctors performed an ultrasonography which showed a 25×25 cm cystic mass with multiple uterine fibroids.

The patient tried remedies such as herbal teas, hing water, exercising and even probiotics to control the bloating but nothing happened, which gradually started interfering with her daily routine.

“I was shocked when I came to know about the diagnosis of the huge cyst and multiple fibroids. They were growing in my body for the last four months while I didn’t have any idea about it. There was abdominal distress, I looked bloated and avoided stepping out of the house,” said the patient who didn’t want to reveal her name.

Later, she approached Wockhardt Hospitals on Mira Road. Dr Rajashri Tayshete Bhasale, consultant gynecologist and obstetrician, laparoscopic surgeon, said that on arrival she was pale, agitated and complained of distention of the abdomen. But she had not lost any weight loss and her periods were normal.

. “Her vaginal examination revealed 12 weeks-sized fibroid in the uterus and mass in the right adnexa extending into the abdomen,” said Dr Bhasale.

Later, she underwent a total abdominal hysterectomy—a surgical operation to remove all or part of the uterus with bilateral salphingoophorectomy—a surgery to remove both the fallopian tubes and ovariees. The procedure was done under general anaesthesia on August 12. “We planned the surgery in a systematic way. Her hemoglobin was 7 gm%, she received 2 points PCV and was then advised to undergo surgery,” he added.

Surgery was done with the smallest possible incision. The challenge was to take out the mass intact without spilling its contents or rupturing it. Uterus removal surgery with cyst removal was done. “The post-operative period was uneventful and the patient was discharged on the third day of surgery. Such a huge mass is a result of lack of knowledge and lack of routine examination which every woman should undergo after 30 years,” said Dr Bhasale.

“I am relieved, happy, and will resume teaching now,” said the patient.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 12:13:55 pm
