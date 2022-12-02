Why taking a flu shot may prevent you from winter heart attacks

Giving flu vaccines to heart patients may help reduce vascular events. A study published in Lancet Global Health Research has shown how influenza increases the risk of cardiovascular events and deaths. It was conducted by a group of doctors from across the world, including one from AIIMS, Delhi, in ten countries in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. India also participated in the study, zeroing in on seven centres with 5,129 adult participants.

Dr Ambuj Roy, one of the members of the study, says that the vaccine uptake is low and all cardiac patients should immediately go for it.

What are the findings of the study?

Seasonal flu can precipitate heart attacks and patients with compromised hearts may witness episodes of heart failure. So we generally recommended annual flu shots to heart patients.

This study was the first randomised control trial of the vaccine in heart failure patients and showed that the common flu shot indeed reduces the chance of heart events during the

influenza season. This also varies geographically.

The vaccine reduced all-cause hospitalisation by 16 per cent and community-acquired pneumonia by 42 per cent. The reduction in all-cause hospitalisation was largely due to the

effect of the vaccine reducing heart failure hospitalisations and pneumonia. When events during peak influenza circulation periods were analysed, as pre-specified, the first co-primary composite outcome was reduced in participants given the influenza vaccine.

Is there any study or observation which says that the risk of heart diseases or failure increases in flu season?

If a patient develops flu, it is clearly known to trigger heart attacks like air pollution. When you have peaks of pollution, you have more heart attacks and more heart failures. A

study has shown that you are much more vulnerable to having a heart attack one week after a flu episode. You may have a small deposit in the artery but triggers like flu and pollution can rupture that plaque and block the artery, leading to heart attacks. That’s why the influenza vaccine is given to protect at-risk groups. The uptake of the vaccine is not very high and studies from India show that only one to two per cent of eligible heart patients take vaccines. Perhaps low awareness levels are to blame. In the West, the flu

vaccine is a class one therapy for heart patients and their use is much more than middle income countries.

What is the significance of the study in the Indian context?

In India, we have two flu seasons based on geographical conditions and the vaccines are based on those conditions. While northern regions such as Himachal, Punjab and J&K use theNH strain vaccine in October, the southern regions use SH strain vaccine, which should ideally be administered in April. The influenza season in northern India sets in with the beginning of winters and in the south, it is mostly post-monsoon. Test centres like Lucknow reported a decrease in cardiac events where we administered the NH strain vaccine.

Should we widen the use of influenza vaccines?

Such studies generate evidence and the scientific communities and physicians should be made aware of it. Anybody who has had a heart event must take the flu vaccine. The efficacy was numerically more in India than in other countries — 9.1 per cent people, who were in the placebo group, had cardiovascular events versus 6.2 percent in the

vaccine group.