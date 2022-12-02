Why figs are good for your heart, bones and gut, its leaves for diabetes

Figs have, across civilisations, been a healing gift of nature as they have been the world’s oldest cultivated fruits. In fact, a fig is that one complete food that is good for every part of our body and its ills.

Promotes digestive health: Figs are often recommended to nourish and tone the intestines. They act as a natural laxative because of their high fibre content. The fibre they provide also has prebiotic properties, feeding the gut bacteria and promoting a healthy gut environment which, as a result, improves digestive wellness.

Rich in antioxidants: Figs, especially ripe ones, are rich in protective plant compounds called polyphenols. These compounds have protective antioxidant properties. This means they help prevent oxygen from reacting with other chemicals and causing damage to cells and tissues and by doing so, they are key to managing oxidation.

Supports bone health: Figs are a good source of bone-friendly minerals, including calcium, magnesium and phosphorus. Figs are especially rich in calcium, with some studies suggesting they contain 3.2 times more than other fruits. Being a good source of potassium, they may help to counteract the urinary excretion of calcium, caused by a high salt diet. This in turn helps to keep calcium in bones and as a result may lessen the risk of osteoporosis. If you have been advised to follow a low-oxalate diet you should be aware that figs contain high levels. They are also rich in vitamin K, so if you are prescribed blood-thinning medication you should keep your intake of figs, as well as other vitamin K-rich foods, consistent from day to day.

Balances blood glucose: If you drink fig leaf tea, then it helps with type 1 diabetes. It also lowers blood sugar levels after a meal. So, you can have fig leaf tea to improve blood sugar levels and control diabetes.

However, fig fruits, especially dried, are high in sugar and may temporarily elevate blood sugar levels. So, if you have trouble regulating your blood sugar levels, you should avoid eating dried figs.

Sustains weight loss: Figs are an ideal snack for the ones who wish to lose weight. The richness of soluble fibre in dried figs keeps you satiated and curbs appetite while dense nutrients aid in losing weight. As per the study published in the American Journal Of Clinical Nutrition, a high fibre diet assists in losing extra fats. However, moderation is the key as dried figs are high on calories. It is recommended to limit portion size to about 2-3 figs per day. Moreover, dried figs serve as a healthy snack for gaining weight.

Supports heart health: Several pieces of evidence reveal that figs lower the level of triglycerides in the bloodstream and avert the risk of heart disease. Rich in soluble-fibre pectin, the fruit clears away the clogged cholesterol and eliminates it from the body through the excretory system. In addition, high on antioxidants and potassium, dried figs regulate blood pressure, scavenge free radicals from the body, prevent blockage of arteries and lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Nutritional profile

Calories: 30

Fat: 0.1g

Sodium: 0.4mg

Carbohydrates: 7.7g

Figs are a good source of fibre, magnesium, and potassium.

Fibre: 1.2g

Sugars: 6.5g

Protein: 0.3g

Potassium: 93mg

Magnesium: 7mg