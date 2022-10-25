How to come to terms with ageing

A few days ago, an elderly patient of 68 visited my clinic – let’s call this patient A. So A came to me with complaints of not being able to sleep at night. As we spoke, the patient spoke about how the last few years had been a difficult time. After having been so involved in one’s professional life, A was suddenly experiencing a void after retirement. Social engagements reduced and the children lived in different cities, busy with their lives and priorities. A’s spouse was experiencing health-related difficulties due to which they were largely house-bound. At the same time, financial insecurities and the rising costs of living were also a matter of concern. The past two years of the pandemic had been especially challenging as both internalised the isolation and the loss of peers, friends and family members.

Our world today is ageing. Yet the distress of the elderly often goes unnoticed. In fact, a staggering seven per cent of the elderly population suffers from depression alone, which is much higher than across any other age group. While physical health-related conditions may also impact the well-being of elderly individuals, we must also be sensitive towards psycho-social challenges experienced and do our best to mitigate these concerns.

Perhaps the key element of coming to terms with ageing is just that – to accept that it is an inevitability and to prepare for the transition the best that we can. At the most basic level, this includes prudent financial planning and doing our best to look after our physical health. But there’s more to ageing, and ageing with dignity.

People are often so engrossed in building careers and raising families during their young and middle adulthood, that they often don’t find the need or the time to invest into other pursuits of life – be it relationships or alternate interests and hobbies. As a result, life following retirement can feel aimless and isolated. As challenges of work and parenting continue, it’s also important for us to invest in our own lives. Take time out to cultivate relationships within the community. Cultivate interests outside of work that give you joy and happiness. Find a sense of purpose that drives you and motivates you to go about your day. Having a structured routine where you are physically and mentally active can also go a long way in ensuring well-being. A unique challenge to our generations, we also must keep up with the latest technological advancements that have made their way into our everyday life, without the knowledge of which we may struggle to cope even with the mundane.

Yes, a lot is lost with time – we may lose our stature, we may lose our friends. Physical health may not always be on our side. But there is also a lot that is gained with this time – a legacy brought about by experience, empathy and wisdom. It may not always help to hold on to things as they used to be. Instead, find a new purpose in life, where you not only regale young ones with your stories but also be the mentor, role model, guide that can shape the future.