Does curd help in weight loss?

Written by Ritika Samaddar
While curd has been part of the Indian post-meal ritual, many wonder whether its prolonged consumption helps in weight loss or not. Now nutritionists say that if had the right way, then curd is good for building a robust gut health, which can perk up the system, prevent insulin resistance and by extension obesity.
“Many people feel that eating curd is the end all and be-all. That’s not true. It enables good metabolism and improves overall gut health. Its rich probiotic and calcium levels can keep your BMI in check by boosting metabolism. But the main benefit comes from probiotics or good bacteria. Now certain strands of this bacteria need to be present in sufficient amounts in your curd for it to be an effective metabolism booster. The normal dahi that we make at home does not have all of these in the required concentration. So, while home-made curd builds a habit and eases digestive health, you need to have a probiotic curd that has these strains of good bacteria — Lactobacillus bulgaricus, Streptococcus thermophilus, Lactobacillus casei and Bifidus,” says Ritika Samaddar, Regional head, Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Max Healthcare.
The live and requisite bacteria present in curd helps in improving digestion and eliminating waste from the body faster. Lactobacillus bulgaricus is known to reduce the intestinal pile-up and in the process flushes out any toxins which may cause health conditions. “Curd, because it is formed by fermentation, due to which the milk solids are isolated from the liquid, has a concentrated amount of protein, higher than milk. Proteins take time to digest or break down and, therefore, lend a sense of fullness to the stomach. You won’t feel like eating in between and this again controls your hunger pangs and by extension, weight gain.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Curd is rich in calcium, which strengthens bones and helps you maintain weight. “Calcium restricts the creation of cortisol, which stops the body from gaining weight. So, in that sense curd can help in fighting cortisol. Besides, curd is a great addition for the lactose-intolerant,” says Samaddar. Lactobacillus bulgaricus converts the lactose present in milk into lactic acid, so no stressors remain.
Curd is rich in minerals such as potassium and magnesium, which make it easier for the excess water in the cells to escape and reach the bladder with ease, maintaining blood pressure levels.
There is no regimen for eating curd. “It can be had at any time of the day and night, possibly after meals. People fear having it after sunset, thinking the curd may sour or that they may catch a cold. But none of this is true. It is a great digestive aid and can easily be had thrice a day. It keeps you fit,” adds Samaddar.
BJP, Shinde-led Sena will fight against Uddhav faction in BMC polls: Devendra Fadnavis
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion
How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in IndiaPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Brazilian President Bolsonaro grabs at heckler, tries to take phone
Twitter is working on a ‘verified phone number’ tag: Report
Welfare schemes help in uplift of weaker sections, can’t be termed ‘freebies’: DMK to SC
Debina Bonnerjee second pregnancy: ‘Whether breastfeeding or not, you can become pregnant again within 6 to 8 weeks of giving birth’
Gujarat: First phase of Green Hydrogen plant commissioned at L&T’s Hazira complex
‘Factories of education’ causing devaluation of human resources: CJI
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not ‘imagine the impact’ of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: ‘I just pray…’
Reviews this week: Apple MacBook Air 2022, OnePlus Nord Buds CE, Chromecast with Google TV and more
Delhi Police bust gang that extorted people using fake loan apps, 22 held
Want ‘permanent peace’ with India; war never an option to resolve Kashmir issue: Pak PM Sharif
Visit by Chinese ‘spy ship’: Lankan minister says India understands its situation, hopes it would not be diplomatic issue
Dobaaraa box office collection day 1: Anurag Kashyap’s film earns less than 1 crore on opening day