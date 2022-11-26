Do you have fatty liver due to poor lifestyle ? Why you should try 6 yoga poses to fix it

Your body is a precious and superb piece of engineering, chemical and pharmaceutical factory. We live in this home from birth to death, but sadly we neglect, abuse it or are simply not aware of it.

For example, the liver is a wonderful organ which performs 500 functions in our body. It produces bile which breaks down the food we eat; regulates toxins and chemicals; excretes bilirubin, cholesterol, hormones and drugs; metabolises fats, proteins and carbohydrates; stores glycogen, vitamins and minerals; synthesises plasma, proteins and many, many more functions. Sadder still that lifestyle patterns these days are all programmed to damage the liver.

Consumption of alcohol, smoking, excessive use of medicines, diet rich in fat, sugars and processed food have all put strain on this hard working organ, our liver. In men it also affects virility as an over- burdened liver cannot effectively break down oestrogen, which is produced in male and female genitalia. Dr Charles S Lieberman, chief of Liver Disease and Professor of Medicine at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, says this begins to feminise the male body and mind, impacting sexual activity.

Having learnt about the tremendous importance of the liver in our lives, let us see how Yoga can help correct fatty liver or other malfunctions. Your yoga practice must include asanas which twist, compress, stretch the abdominal area thus impacting the liver. It must include relaxation practices.

Add the following asanas and relaxation practice to your fitness regime:

1. Paschimottanasana (Back stretching pose): Sit relaxed with your legs stretched out and hands by the side of the body. Inhale and stretch your arms up and as you exhale, bend your trunk forward with the head moving towards your knee. Once you reach the final position, relax, then inhale and get back to the starting position of arms raised over your head. Lower them down beside your body while exhaling. Do five rounds.

2. Pada Prasar paschimottanasana ( Back stretch with legs apart): Sit with legs spread as wide apart as is comfortably possible. Then interlock your finger and rest the arms behind your back. Relax body. Inhale deep then as you exhale, bend forward, moving your head towards the right knee. Try to touch it with your forehead, raising your interlocked hands at the back. Inhale and return to the starting position. Do the same on the left side. This makes one round. Do five rounds.

3. Ardha Matsyendra Asana: This asana is a preliminary asana to master the Purna Matsyendra asana. Sit with both legs stretched out and hands beside the body. Cross the left foot over the right leg and place it flat on the mat next to the right knee. Relax your body and inhale deeply. As you exhale, place both hands flat on the right side of your body next to your hips. Relax in the final position with awareness of the twist in the abdominal area. Inhale and get back to the starting position. Repeat the same on the left side. Both sides make one round. Do five rounds.

4. Purna Matsyendra Asana: Sit with legs stretched out. Cross the right leg over the left leg and place the right foot next to the left knee. Then fold your leg and place it under the left buttock. Take your left hand from behind your right knee and reach out to the right foot and if possible, hold your right foot, curling your finger under the foot. Circle your right hand around the waist and as you exhale, twist your whole body to the right side. With inhalation, come back to the starting position. Repeat the same with the left side. Both sides make one round. Do five rounds.

5. Halasana (Plough pose): Lie down on your back with hands by the side of the body, palms facing upward. You can tuck your hand under the hips to give them support as you raise your legs. Relax your body, inhale and as you exhale, lift your legs up, using your abdominal muscles to align them 90 degrees to the body. The arms can be flat on the floor or on the hips supporting the movement. With continued exhalation, drop your legs over your head so that the toes are touching the floor behind. Your body will be resting on your shoulders. Initially, you may not be able to get to the final position but with repeated tries, it will be possible.

6. Chakrasana (Wheel pose): Lie down on your back. Place your feet about a metre apart, close to your hips. Place hands on both sides of the head with palms flat and fingers pointing inwards. Relax and visualise the final position. Begin with lifting your head and trunk off the floor. In the final position, your body will be like a semi-circle. Relax in the final position. You may even do deep breathing in and out for a few rounds as you get comfortable with the practice.

Relaxation practices like Shava asana should be practised every day and Yoga Nidra at least once a week. These will go a long way in providing rest and rejuvenation of your whole mind-body system, throwing out stress, tension, toxins which harm and obstruct the healthy functioning of the organs.

To make yoga effective, it is necessary to keep awareness inside the body as you do the practices. You must visualise your liver being massaged, compressed and stretched as you do the different poses.

A strict diet regime of fresh fruits and vegetables and a complete no-no to alcohol, smoking, cannabis and food rich in fat, fried and sugary fast food will help your liver regenerate itself and regain normal functioning.

(Kamini Bobde is a Kundalini practitioner who follows the Swami Satyananda Saraswati tradition of yoga. She is the author of Kundalini Yoga for All: Unlock the Power of Your Body and Brain. Published by Penguin)