Do repeated Covid-19 infections affect organs in diabetics? Can common flu shots help?

After a new study showed that repeat infections of COVID-19 pose a risk to various organ systems in the body, questions are swirling about what suffering bout after bout of the disease means for diabetics. Do repeated infections compromise their organs and well-being further and are they at greater risk? “There is no need to panic. First of all, there is not enough data to show whether people with diabetes are more likely to get COVID-19 than the general population. The real issue with diabetics is they’re more likely to have worse complications if they contract an infection, they do not have a greater chance of getting the virus. Also, the more compounded conditions someone has (for example, diabetes with heart disease), the greater their risk of serious complications from COVID-19,” says Dr V Mohan, Chairman, Mohan Diabetes Speciality Centre.

“If you control your diabetes so well that you are almost like a non-diabetic person, then COVID may not manifest with as much severity as is being talked about. We did a study, running antibody tests on 1,000 of our patients. We found that 50 per cent of our patients (those who had diabetes completely under control) didn’t know that they had been exposed to the virus. They were asymptomatic. In fact, overall, I have lost about eight to nine patients to COVID-19 compared to other deaths. Also, many of my patients have had up to three rounds of infection but have negotiated them without further deterioration of their organs. As I mentioned earlier, if your diabetes is well-controlled, chances of the disease having a complex debilitating effect are fewer. And there are rehabilitative protocols to course-correct if people do report inflammation or internal swelling. Even diabetics who have had issues and complications have not slipped into alarming post-COVID situations. So, it would be wrong to make a sweeping statement that all of them are compromised post-COVID,” adds Dr Mohan, ruling out the need for building anxieties.

Also, diabetics have differing immunity levels. “Those whose immunity was defective the last time would have a lower guard and would be more exposed to the risk of contracting or developing severe symptoms. The rest, just like us, are dealing with a long immunity gap. Of course, Indians are fully vaccinated and 27 per cent have also got the precautionary dose. If you haven’t taken the booster, please do so as it may be effective in raising your body’s fighting capacity,” says Dr Mohan. He also ruled out talk of lockdowns or a fourth mRNA shot (which isn’t available in India anyway), saying much research needs to be done to establish its absolute efficacy and utility. Till then, one should gear oneself up with universal precautionary measures.

WHAT ARE PREVENTIVE MEASURES?

Those at risk can take the flu vaccine. “This is also the season of the ordinary influenza and the RSV virus, all of which are related to the respiratory system. Therefore, a flu shot can help build cross-immunity,” says Dr Mohan. “Other than that, wear a mask at all times in social situations, maintain distancing and hand hygiene, don’t go near people who are coughing, avoid unnecessary outings and public events, avoid international travel and build your immunity, have plenty of fruits and vegetables,” he recommends.

ARE RISKS DIFFERENT FOR PEOPLE WITH TYPE 1 AND TYPE 2 DIABETES?

The risk of Type 1 and Type 2 is largely the same but, according to Dr Mohan, Type 1 diabetics have a younger age profile, so disease occurrence in them tends to be milder. Type 2 diabetics are generally older and have associated complications like high blood pressure and, therefore, may be at a higher risk of developing disease-related complications.

DO DIABETICS NEED TO WORRY ABOUT DKA (DIABETIC KETOACIDOSIS)?

When sick with a viral infection, people with diabetes do face an increased risk of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), commonly experienced by people with Type 1 diabetes.

You may find it difficult to manage your fluid intake and electrolyte levels, which is important in managing sepsis.

“Watch out if steroids are given, and sometimes they are administered when patients are taken to hospital. Steroids can increase blood sugar levels in people who have diabetes. It can also increase blood sugar levels in people who do not have diabetes. This can happen because the liver produces more sugar during steroid treatment. Otherwise, if the patient is convalescing at home and there is no steroid given, then the risk of ketosis is not there at all,” says Dr Mohan.