What is a dislocated shoulder that Kantara actor Rishabh Shetty suffered from?

Actor Rishabh Shetty claimed he had dislocated both shoulders while he was shooting a high octave action sequence for his film Kantara. And that he continued shooting despite the sharp jabs of pain. Clinically speaking, can you continue normal activities after a dislocated shoulder joint? “Not at all if it happens because of an injury. But if you have a congenital condition, then you are not completely immobile,” says Dr Deepak Kumar Mishra, Director and Head, Orthopaedics, and a joint replacement surgeon, Asian Hospital, Faridabad.

WHAT IS CONGENITAL SHOULDER DISLOCATION?

The shoulder is the body’s most flexible joint. It is a ball and socket joint in which a rounded bone fits into the cup-like depression of another bone. “Some children are born with weak muscles around the shoulder that result in loose joints. This means that they are born with ligaments that are more loose than normal and are prone to partial dislocation throughout their lives. Such patients, who may experience some alignment issues while doing something as simple and routine as wearing a shirt or jacket, can themselves adjust the ball back into the socket with experienced physiotherapy drills,” says Dr Mishra. “It is only in such conditions that you can continue your physical activities,” he adds.

WHAT ABOUT SHOULDER DISLOCATION CAUSED BY PHYSICAL TRAUMA?

Any person, while falling on the ground or colliding with a hard surface with brute force, takes the load of the impact on his/her hand and by extension the shoulder. The same happens when the body is twisted and tossed about in a car crash for example. “The upper arm bone then pops out of the cup-shaped socket that’s part of the shoulder blade. Your arm gets locked, you become immobile, there’s excruciating pain in spasms. If you suspect a dislocated shoulder, seek prompt medical attention. The longer you wait to understand your condition, the greater the damage you do to your joint. A non-invasive intervention is done by which we put the shoulder ball back into the joint immediately. All it involves is manipulation. However, this is done under general anaesthesia as we need the patient to be absolutely calm and his muscles relaxed. The slightest wince disrupts the procedure. Then the patient has to keep the affected arm close to his body with the help of a shoulder arm immobiliser for three weeks. Once the socket is back in its position, the pain subsides. Nevertheless, if there is residual pain, then the patient can apply ice packs on the shoulder, analgesics. Most people regain full use of their shoulder within a few weeks,” adds Dr Mishra. “A minimally invasive surgery might be required in rare cases where damaged nerves or blood vessels might require surgery. However, once a shoulder joint dislocates, one has to be vigilant as it becomes more prone to repeat dislocations,” he says.

CAN I GET A DISLOCATED SHOULDER EVEN WHEN MY BONES ARE SUPPLE BECAUSE I EXERCISE REGULARLY?

“There is no correlation at all between physical activity and the condition, which actually happens mostly among people who are mostly into intense physical activity or contact sports. Of course there can be accidental trauma too,” says Dr Mishra.

Dislocated shoulder symptoms can include visible deformity, swelling, bruising, an intense pain and inability to move the joint. It may further cause numbness or a tingling sensation down the neck and arm. Usually an X-Ray should reveal if the ball is not in your socket but sometimes you may require an MRI, according to the doctor.

WHAT NOT TO DO WHEN YOUR SHOULDER GETS DISLOCATED

“Do not try to work on yourself, force back the joint or move it. Instead, try to sling it in the position it’s in. Try to stay as still as possible because any movement can damage the shoulder joint and its surrounding muscles, ligaments, nerves or blood vessels. And if ligaments are torn or stretched, your condition could worsen. Take a painkiller, apply ice packs and head straight to the hospital. To minimise future risks, keep doing strength and stability exercises prescribed for the injury,” says Dr Mishra.