What diet should you go for after a heart attack?

One should focus on a diet rich in vegetables and fruits, especially those with good fibre.

A healthy diet can increase the chances of a person’s survival after a heart attack by relieving pressure on heart and blood circulation. There is a lot of misconception that your diet goes through a dramatic transformation and that you have to cut out the food you have been used to before the attack. What most people don’t realise is that a balanced diet with healthier alternatives doesn’t have to be bland. In fact, your diet can have a great flavour profile.