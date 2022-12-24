What’s the healthiest way for diabetics to have a Christmas cake? Go for almond and millet varieties

Written by Priyanka Lulla

A traditional English Christmas cake is made with moist Zante currants, sultanas (golden raisins) and raisins which have been soaked in brandy, rum, whisky or sherry. The cake may be covered in layers of marzipan (consisting primarily of sugar, honey, and ground almonds, sometimes augmented with almond oil or extract), then icing and is usually decorated, often with plaid ribbon bands and Christmas motifs.

In India, Christmas cakes have many variants. Many smaller and more traditional Christian bakeries add alcohol, usually rum, in the cake. Allahabadi cake is a traditional Indian rum fruit cake and famous for its rich taste and texture. Traditional fruit cakes are high in maida (refined flour), trans-fats and refined sugar, which are not advisable for weight-watchers and diabetics as they increase the glycaemic index.

A low glycaemic diet uses the glycaemic index (GI) of foods to determine which foods are less likely to impact blood sugar levels significantly. Choosing foods that are in low GI help to improve blood sugar levels, promote satiety and, therefore, may be beneficial for weight loss. Choosing a lower GI option allows you to eat and relish the cake and even then keep your diabetes management plan intact.

One need not deprive themselves of the festive spirit because these sweets can be made with higher protein, fibre and healthy fat content by using healthier ingredients and flour.

• Coconut flour: Gluten-free, largely comprising medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), this may help reduce inflammation and support healthy metabolism

• Almond flour: Grain-free flour can be an easy replacement for maida (refined flour). Almonds are packed with healthy fats, magnesium and selenium. They also lend sweetness to the cakes.

• Millets: Pearl millet and ragi flour can be used for baking. Naturally gluten-free, rich in iron and antioxidants, their fibre content helps regulate blood sugar levels and encourages weight loss.

• Eggs: These increase the protein content. They also contribute to structure, leavening, colour and flavour. Cashew milk, oat milk or even apple sauce can be used for vegan and lactose-free versions.

• Walnuts: They can be used as toppings or in the batter of the cakes to increase the content of protein, fibre and healthy fats like Omega-3.

• Fruits: Few tablespoons of orange, cherry, cranberry or apple juice can be used instead of alcohol for the traditional flavours and moistening the cake.

A combination of ingredients that are rich in protein, healthy fats and fibre along with complex carbohydrates helps lower the glycaemic load of the dish.

Just keep in mind that:

• You adhere to a smaller portion size such as one slice at a time and eat it mindfully. Indulge preferably in between meals instead of consuming it soon after your major meals.

• You are mindful of your hunger peaks so that you can avoid over-eating.

• You can also consume it in combination with a protein-rich diet and healthy fat-containing foods like nuts and curd or milk to prevent a blood sugar spike.

By following these tips, you can enjoy a healthy Christmas cake without over-indulging. Remember, moderation is the key and it is important to pay attention to portion sizes and balance your intake of sweet treats.