Despite COVID-19, malaria cases and deaths remained stable in 2021: WHO

New data released today by the World Health Organisation (WHO) show that countries around the world largely held the line against further setbacks to malaria prevention, testing and treatment services in 2021.

According to this year’s World Malaria Report, there were an estimated 619,000 malaria deaths globally in 2021 compared to 625,000 in the first year of the pandemic. In 2019, before the pandemic struck, the number of deaths stood at 568, 000.

Malaria cases continued to rise between 2020 and 2021, but at a slower rate than in the period between 2019 and 2020. The global tally of malaria cases reached 247 million in 2021, compared to 245 million in 2020 and 232 million in 2019. The WHO South-East Asia Region had nine malaria endemic countries in 2021, accounting for 5.4 million cases and contributing two per cent to the burden of malaria cases globally. In 2021, India accounted for about 79 per cent of all malaria cases.

Seven of the nine endemic countries in the Southeast Asian region — Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India, Nepal, Thailand and Timor-Leste — reduced malaria case incidence by more than 40 per cent in 2021 compared with 2015, with Timor-Leste reporting zero malaria cases in 2021. However, between 2020 and 2021, there was an increase of four lakh cases in this region and over half of these cases were in Myanmar. Increase in cases and incidence was also seen in Bangladesh, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India and Indonesia.

Meanwhile, insecticide-treated bednets (ITNs) are the primary vector control tool used in most malaria-endemic countries and, in 2020, countries distributed more ITNs than in any year on record.

In 2021, ITN distributions were at similar levels to pre-pandemic years with 128 million distributed. However, India was among seven countries (Botswana, Central African Republic, Chad, Haiti, Pakistan and Sierra Leone) which did not distribute any ITNs, according to a new World Malaria Report that was released today. Experts say that ITN distribution has been difficult for most countries due to the huge Covid spread, which severely affected infectious disease control programmes.

According to the report, a decline in the effectiveness of core malaria control tools, most crucially ITNs, is impeding further progress against malaria. Threats to this key prevention tool include insecticide resistance; insufficient access; loss of ITNs due to the stresses of day-to-day use outpacing replacement; and changing behaviour of mosquitoes, which appear to be biting early before people go to bed, and resting outdoors, thereby evading exposure to insecticides, according to the report.

Other risks are also rising, including parasite mutations affecting the performance of rapid diagnostic tests; growing parasite resistance to the drugs used to treat malaria; and the invasion in Africa of an urban-adapted mosquito that is resistant to many of the insecticides used today. Disruptions during the pandemic and converging humanitarian crises, health system challenges, restricted funding, rising biological threats and a decline in the effectiveness of core disease-cutting tools threaten the global response to malaria.

On a positive note, as per the report, a robust research and development pipeline is set to bring a new generation of malaria control tools that could help accelerate progress towards global targets. Key opportunities include long-lasting bed nets with new insecticide combinations and other innovations in vector control, including targetted baits that attract mosquitoes, spatial repellents and genetic engineering of mosquitoes.

New diagnostic tests are also under development as are next-generation life-saving medicines to respond to anti-malarial drug resistance. Malaria-endemic countries should continue to strengthen their health systems, using a primary health care approach, to ensure access to quality services and interventions for all in need, the report said.