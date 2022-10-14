When should I get tested for dengue? How do I know I need platelets?

With the rising number of dengue cases, aggravated by the recent rain spell, the Delhi Government has asked all hospitals to reserve 10 to 15 per cent of their beds for patients with vector-borne diseases. It has even asked hospitals and nursing homes to ensure that no patient suffering from dengue or any other vector-borne diseases is denied admission and that beds meant for Covid patients, which are now vacant because of a dip in cases, are used for dengue or vector-borne diseases.

Dr Atul Gogia, Senior Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, says that the situation has worsened because of the delayed rains and moisture build-up, which is conducive for mosquito breeding.

Which dengue strain is currently affecting the Delhi-NCR region?

Currently, the dengue strain prevalent in the Delhi-NCR region is the Aero type 2, which is supposed to be a virulent strain.

What are the common symptoms of dengue?

Dengue is a viral illness and the predominant symptoms are high grade fever, severe bodyache and headache with pain behind the eyeballs. The person may have nausea, vomitting and decreased hunger and itchy skin rashes. Some complicated patients may have low BP and bleeding from various sites.

Which age group is the most vulnerable?

Everybody is at risk of infection because it is mosquito-borne. Anyone who is going out in areas where there is mosquito breeding is at risk.

Is this year’s dengue situation alarming?

The situation has worsened over the last week or so with the numbers increasing probably due to the staggered and delayed rains, which are conducive for mosquito breeding. There are higher chances of water-logging, stagnant pools and high humidity.

When should a person get tested for dengue?

Once the person has symptoms suggestive of dengue, he/she can do a Dengue NS1 antigen anytime from the first day of onset of symptoms to the fifth day. The dengue IgM serology test should be done after four to five days of illness as the timing is important.

How do I know I need blood platelets?

There is always a huge pressure in the minds of patients and family alike about platelet monitoring and transfusion, but the clinical signs and symptoms affect the outcome in dengue rather than platelets alone. Platelet transfusion is not mandated and one should go for it only if there are signs of bleeding or the platelet count is less than 10,000.

What steps should be taken to prevent mosquito breeding indoors? Can indoor plants accelerate mosquito breeding?

Prevention is important as one should try to avoid all areas and places of water collection. We have to ensure that water doesn’t fill empty vessels which are not in use or collect in trays beneath flower pots. To prevent breeding in indoor plants, you can use insecticide sprays. Proper closure of doors and windows is also important to prevent mosquitoes from entering and breeding in indoor plants.

Are there any districts in Delhi from where cases are coming in large numbers at Gangaram hospital?

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is a tertiary care centre where we get cases from across Delhi-NCR and other surrounding states. So we cannot map disease spread in such a specific manner.

