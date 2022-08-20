scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Debina Bonnerjee second pregnancy: ‘Whether breastfeeding or not, you can become pregnant again within 6 to 8 weeks of giving birth’

Once the mother has crossed the post-partum period, which is about four to six weeks, all her organs, including the reproductive ones, snap back to their original size and shape. Ovulation starts too and even though she may not get periods because she is breastfeeding, she can bear a child again, explains Dr Monika Wadhawan, Senior Consultant, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis, Noida

Once the mother has crossed the post-partum period all her organs, including the reproductive ones, snap back to their original size and shape. Ovulation starts too and she can bear a child again, explains Dr Monika Wadhawan(Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Written by Dr Monika Wadhawan

Recently, television actor Debina Bonnerjee, who is documenting her motherhood journey on social media, declared that she had become pregnant within six months of delivering her first child through IVF (in-vitro fertilisation). She believed it was because she was not breastfeeding her child. Turns out her logic was completely wrong. “It is quite normal for even breast-feeding mothers to become fertile within six to eight weeks of delivery and conceive a second child,” says Dr Monika Wadhawan, Senior Consultant, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis, Noida.

“Once the mother has crossed the post-partum period, also called puerperium, which is about four to six weeks, all her organs, including the reproductive ones, snap back to their original size and shape. Ovulation starts too and even though she may not get periods because she is breastfeeding (high levels of a hormone called prolactin boost breast milk and depress oestrogen, which could suppress the menstrual cycle), she can bear a child again. That’s why we always advise contraception to a new mother after six weeks, lest she lands up with an unwanted pregnancy. The chances are less because she is lactating, which means her body doesn’t allow her to take on another load while tending to her baby, but they are there all the same,” adds she.

Also read |Does curd help in weight loss?

So, ovulation is the key here, regardless of whether your menstrual cycle resumes or not. “If you’re not using contraception, it is impossible to determine your odds of getting pregnant after giving birth. That’s because every woman’s body is different and the period of her first postpartum ovulation can fluctuate on a case to case basis,” says Dr Wadhawan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Nursing mothers have been known to begin their periods as early as six weeks postpartum or as late as 18 months after giving birth. “If your baby only depends on your breastmilk for nutrition, requiring you to feed him/her at regular intervals, then ovulation can get delayed. But if you are supplementing with formula milk or are not producing enough milk, your body can resume ovulation and even periods,” according to the doctor. Hormones fluctuate during breastfeeding as your body tries to find its new normal. As your hormones fluctuate, your periods may as well.

Also read |‘Lancet study on cancer a wake-up call for smokers and policy-makers’

So how long should a woman wait before getting pregnant and after giving birth? “Ideally you should be very mindful about spacing out your next child and should not get pregnant before 18 months if you want to focus on the infant who needs you most at this time,” says Dr Wadhawan. Conceiving within 18 months of giving birth is not without risks. “The second child may run the risk of arriving early and suffer from low birth weight. His/her healthy development may be impaired because the mother’s body may have just about collapsed to being normal but is not ready to build its defences all over again in such a short time. Even assuming that all low-gap children won’t be unhealthy, the real question mothers should ask is if they can overburden themselves even more. If not, they need contraception early,” says Dr Wadhawan.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 06:53:42 pm
Next Story

Gujarat: First phase of Green Hydrogen plant commissioned at L&T’s Hazira complex

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Variety predicts Oscar nomination for SS Rajamouli's RRR, Anil Kapoor calls it a 'proud moment'

2

'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

3

Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

4

Xavier’s V-C on professor resignation row: 'In a sacred institution, we need to be sacred'

5

Sports, A Musical: How Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan helped Pakistan World Cuppers? Why Sachin Tendulkar heard Bryan Adams on loop?

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities
Explained: How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
India seal ODI series, beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

India seal ODI series, beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

Kerala CM accuses Centre of 'squeezing' state financially

Kerala CM accuses Centre of 'squeezing' state financially

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities
Explained

How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India
Experts Explain

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

panda
See how animals are beating the heat and staying cool
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement