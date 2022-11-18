In death, a 14-year-old boy from Haridwar gifts life to 6 people

Fourteen-year-old Jyotiraditya Khanna had always wanted to donate his organs from a young age. Little did he know that his life would be cut short brutally and he would live out his purpose earlier than expected. The class IX student and resident of Haridwar was declared brain dead with severe head and chest injuries after falling off the third floor of his house on November 15. But since his intent was known to family members, doctors at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi could retrieve his vital organs swiftly and save the lives of six people.

The boy was referred to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi on November 16, a day after the fall. He was admitted under the supervision of Dr Sudheer Kumar Tyagi, Senior Consultant, Neurology, and Dr Rajesh Chawla, Senior consultant, pulmonology and critical care. Post investigation, it was diagnosed that his brainstem reflexes were absent and he was declared brain dead. However amidst the loss, the family expressed the boy’s childhood wish of donating his organs and living through other people. So now his heart will be donated to a 44-year-old retired Armyman, who was on his deathbed as his heart wasn’t able to pump blood properly. His corneas were donated to Dr Shroff Charity Eye Hospital. While one kidney will be transplanted into a 44-year-old woman at Apollo Hospital, his second kidney will save the life of a 43-year-old woman admitted at Jaipur Golden Hospital. His liver will be transplanted in two people, including an eight-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man and lungs in a 37-year old man from Punjab at Medanta Hospital.

Dr Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director, Senior Pediatric Gastroenterologist, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “Pediatric cadaver donation is extremely rare. It’s a brave decision by Jyotiraditya’s family, particularly when they were still coming to terms with their loss. Their son has saved the lives of six people, including an eight-year-old boy with liver failure who only had a few days left to live.”

Dr Sudheer Kumar Tyagi, Senior Consultant, Neuro-surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, said, “When Jyotiraditya was brought here, he was presented with multiple brain and chest injuries. Post investigation he was diagnosed with absence of brainstem reflexes basis which he was declared brain dead. Donating the organs posthumously is a very noble act to do and we are glad with the family’s decision. They have saved many lives.”

Dr Rajesh Chawla, Senior consultant, Pulmonology and Critical Care, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said, “Jyotiraditya Khanna was injured on November 15 and taken to Metro Hospital at Haridwar. He was brought to Delhi on Wednesday morning and was declared brain dead on investigation. His parents were counselled regarding organ donation and they gave their consent. All organs of the boy have been retrieved by doctors from various hospitals. The process of harvesting organs was done meticulously. The heart had to be transplanted within four hours, the lungs within six hours, the liver within 12 hours and the kidney within 24 hours, hence three green corridors were created for transporting the organs to three hospitals.”