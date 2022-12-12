Why a daily dose of peanuts, herbs and spices improves gut health, checks diabetes

Written by Anam Golandaz

Often the easiest ways to good health lie in the simplest, everyday things in the kitchen. Two new researches now have evidence that adding peanuts, common herbs and spices to our daily diet can improve our gut health in four to six weeks. And why is gut health becoming so important in conversations on diet management? That’s because 80 per cent of all our diseases originate in our digestive system if it doesn’t perform to full capacity. Besides, our gut health is also the axis of our brain health.

THE IMPORTANCE OF GUT MICROBIOME

The human gut microbiome is a collection of trillions of good micro-organisms that live inside the intestinal tract. The bacteria there can affect nearly all systems of the body, including metabolism and the building and maintaining of the immune system. Diet influences the kinds of bacteria that live in our gut and their healthy numbers mean better glycaemic control, which is important for regulating blood sugar levels, stress management and prevention of many diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disease.

WHY SHOULD WE GO BACK TO PEANUTS?

A study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition found that peanuts increased gut bacteria diversity after four to six weeks of consumption. The researchers recruited 50 adults, who had elevated fasting glucose levels, and were either overweight or obese, and put them on a daily dose of 28 grams of peanuts. They found that consuming peanuts increased the levels of Ruminococcaceae bacteria. Now these produce butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that, when produced in higher amounts, improves energy, regulates blood glucose and controls appetite. Many nuts have a prebiotic effect mainly due to their content of fibre and polyphenols, which provide substrates for the human gut microbiota and encourage their growth.

Those who had peanuts in the study also had higher levels of Roseburia bacteria, which are linked to weight loss and reduced glucose intolerance.

Peanuts are our local food, easily available, heart friendly, high on protein and an easy snack pick for the younger generation. They are rich in phytochemicals, plant-based compounds that are anti-inflammatory and boost immunity. Peanuts contain high levels of compounds like resveratrol, phenolic acids and flavonoids, which are known to decrease the risk of certain cancers. These plant compounds also offer other benefits. In many scientific studies, resveratrol has helped restore gut bacteria and lower inflammation. Phenolic acids offer gut protection by inhibiting harmful bacteria. Flavonoids contain anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Plus, flavonols help feed our gut microflora. Peanuts are an excellent source of magnesium, folate, vitamin E, copper and other nutrients. These take care of our skin, heart, gut and brain.

So consuming peanuts will help you lose weight and prevent diabetes. We can replace our junk unhealthy snacks with peanuts.

WHY HERBS AND SPICES?

Research published in The Journal of Nutrition also shows that herbs and spices high in polyphenols influence gut bacteria with their antioxidant properties. This study comprised obese adults with an average age of 45 and with at least one or the other cardiovascular risk factor, such as elevated glucose or triglycerides. They were given three doses of spices and herbs: 0.5g per day, 3.3g per day, or 6.6 grams per day. These included cinnamon, ginger, cumin, turmeric, rosemary, oregano, basil, and thyme. This too increased levels of Ruminococcaceae bacteria in those who consumed the spices the most.

Previous studies have also indicated how integral turmeric is for gut health and building immunity. Cinnamon has been proven to be good for reducing blood sugar and reducing insulin resistance. Fenugreek, cumin seeds and asafoetida have been found in many lab studies to be good for gut health.

A word of caution here, don’t go overboard with spices as to the daily amount you should consume because they could impact your liver health. Also make sure they are not adulterated. As for peanuts, please check for allergies and your body threshold before having them.