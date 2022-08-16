scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Now an anti-venom for local snake species

IISc ties up with Bharat Serums to make India's first test batches of region specific anti-venom. Existing products are only applicable for the Big Four snake species— the spectacled cobra, common krait, Russell’s viper, and saw-scaled viper. ‘The Sind krait extends all the way from Punjab to Karnataka. Considering the toxicity of this snake and death resulting from it, we need ASVs that are effective against them,’ says Dr Kartik Sunagar, head of study

Written by Rupsa Chakraborty | Mumbai |
August 16, 2022 1:01:04 pm
The country is home to over 270 species of snakes, 60 of which are venomous. (Photo: Pixabay)

For the first-time in India, a government body, namely the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is producing test batches of non-commercial anti-snake venoms (ASVs) to evaluate the effectiveness of regional anti-venoms in neutralising toxins in region-specific snake bite cases compared to the existing ones. As part of this effort, it is collaborating with one of India’s major anti-venom manufacturers — Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV). This may hold the key to finding a more effective ASV, which can contain the high snake bite fatality and related disability rates in India.

The country is home to over 270 species of snakes, 60 of which are venomous. But a four-year, multi-centric study of Evolutionary Venomics Lab under the Centre for Ecological Sciences of IISc found out that the available ASVs are ineffective in treating most region-specific medically important but neglected snake bites. Existing products are only applicable for the Big Four snake species— the spectacled cobra, common krait, Russell’s viper, and saw-scaled viper whose venom collection is limited only to two districts in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read |he was India’s first test test-tube baby. Kanupriya Agarwal, 45, now champions IVF

Once Dr Kartik Sunagar, who is heading the research, completed the study, IISc tied up with BSV to make test batches of regionally-effective anti-venoms. He said that the new ASVs, for the first time, will offer protection against all clinically important snake species found in the given region, including various species/sub-species of vipers, kraits, and cobras.

Citing an example, he said the ASVs will offer protection against the Sind krait, which the lab’s research has shown to be India’s most toxic snake species. “The range of Sind krait extends all the way from Punjab to northern parts of Karnataka in the west of the country. Considering the toxicity of this snake, and the fact that it is potentially responsible for a large number of deaths in these regions, it is imperative to produce ASVs that are effective against them,” Dr Sunagar added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

The test samples will evaluate the effectiveness of regional ASVs in comparison to conventional products. “For example, this research will inform us whether we need to produce a single anti-venom for western India, from Rajasthan to Karnataka, or if we need to produce specific anti-venoms for specific regions (for example Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka),” he said. Once proven, IISc will conduct similar studies across other regions of India and identify regions that need a specific antivenom.

Don't miss |India’s great stride in fighting AIDS with ART drugs

According to a BSV statement, “There is an urgent need for the development of region-specific anti-venom in the country. This partnership aims at driving the anti-venom development that will deliver efficient snake bite therapy to save lives, limbs and livelihoods of those in need of the treatment.”

Annually, snakebites cause over 50,000 deaths in India. And four times as many suffer from permanent loss-of-function injuries, such as amputations. The IISc’s study on the spectacled cobra and Russell’s viper, for the first time, highlighted how significant venom variation can be across populations. For example, while some populations of cobras, such as in West Bengal, were extremely neuro-toxic (causing paralysis) the population from Rajasthan was extremely cytotoxic or flesh-dissolving. “This resulted in the anti-venoms completely failing to save mice that were injected with the venom of Rajasthan cobras. In these studies, we found that the anti-venom was particularly ineffective in the northern Indian regions,” Dr Sunagar said.

Advertisement

Asked if they will have to get the nod from the Drugs Controller General of India to roll out the new anti-snake venom in the market, he said that it wouldn’t be applicable to “regional anti-venoms” as the production strategies are identical to the ones that are being used. The only difference between existing and regional anti-venoms would be the source of venoms.

“Hence, human clinical trials are not necessary for regional anti-venoms. While I say that, it is important to clinically test the effectiveness of Indian anti-venoms – regional or conventional – through human clinical trials as they inform us of their real-world performance. This is even more important considering that Indian anti-venoms have never been clinically validated in humans,” he said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 01:01:04 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

4

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

5

Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname' 

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Independence Day is over, how to store the National Flag you h...
Explained: Independence Day is over, how to store the National Flag you h...
Explained: Why US lawmakers' Taiwan trips keep riling China
Explained: Why US lawmakers' Taiwan trips keep riling China
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows

Wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams
Impact of FIFA ban

No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams

11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra
Bilkis Bano case

11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Summer vacation, vacation for rich, holiday spots
In pictures: Summer hot spots of the rich and famous
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement