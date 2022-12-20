Can COVID lead to long-term liver damage?

A new study has now found evidence that COVID-19 infection causes increased liver stiffness and may lead to possible long-term liver injury. Presenting the findings at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), study author Firouzeh Heidari, a post-doctorate research fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said, “Our study is part of emerging evidence that COVID-19 infection may lead to liver injury that lasts well after acute illness.”

The study, which was published in scitechdaily.com, becomes significant as liver stiffness is a marker of liver damage, such as inflammation or fibrosis. And should the fibrosis continue to progress, it can lead to liver cancer and liver failure.

In the retrospective study, the researchers compared liver stiffness of patients with a history of COVID-19 infection in two control groups. All patients underwent ultrasound shear wave elastography between 2019 and 2022 at Massachusetts General Hospital. Shear wave elastography is a specialised technique that uses sound waves to measure the stiffness of tissue.

Explaining the findings, Dr Akash Shukla, Director and Consultant, Department of Hepatology, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, says, “The COVID-19 virus has a special affinity to cholangiocytes, cells which line the bile duct within and outside the liver. Additionally, the liver, being the largest immune organ of the body, becomes the target of antigen-antibody complexes following a COVID infection. Therefore, COVID tends to affect the liver in over half of the cases.”

Most often, this liver condition is asymptomatic and is diagnosed by transient elevation of liver enzymes like SGOT & SGPT. However, occasionally the liver injury is more severe and can cause acute hepatitis and manifest as jaundice. “Those patients, who have a pre-existing liver disease, especially cirrhosis, have a risk of conditions worsening after COVID. This can give rise to decompensation in a patient with well-controlled cirrhosis. In around one-fourth patients, it causes worsening of ascites (accumulation of fluid in abdomen) which is difficult to control. Occasional cases of liver abscesses following COVID infection have also been reported, “ says Dr Shukla.

“The study suggests that the injury to the liver may not be limited to just a temporary increase in liver enzymes during the infection but persistent scarring and damage to the liver way beyond the COVID infection. The exact mechanism of this progressive injury is still not well understood. We also do not know if this increased stiffness increases the risk of cirrhosis or liver-related complications in the future. All this will need to be studied,” he adds.

The COVID-19 positive group contained 31 patients who had a positive COVID-19 PCR test result at least 12 weeks before the elastography exam. The pandemic control group consisted of a random sample of 50 patients who underwent elastography during the COVID-19 pandemic and had a history of only negative COVID-19 PCR test results. The pre-pandemic control group consisted of a random sample of 50 patients who underwent an elastography exam prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mean age was 53.1 years for the COVID-positive patients, 55.2 years for the pandemic control group, and 58.2 years for the pre-pandemic control group. Of the total cohort, 67 were women. In the COVID-positive group, elastography exams were performed an average of 44 weeks after a positive PCR test result.