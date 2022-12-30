‘Covid-19 virus is getting faster and stronger in its ability to infect. However, it is less severe in its lethality’

Should we worry about the new surge of Omicron in China and far-eastern and Southeast Asian nations given our geographical proximity? But given that the BF.7 variant has a greater immune escape potential and a shorter incubation period, the Government is in alert mode, preparing healthcare infrastructure and making testing mandatory for all travellers coming from five countries to begin with. Prevention is the best strategy against a rapidly evolving and adaptive virus, says Dr Rajesh Parekh, Hon. Director, Medical Research, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, and author of two national bestsellers on COVID-19 and Vaccination. He even recommends a fourth vaccine shot for frontline healthcare workers.

The BF.7 variant has previously been detected in India but did not spread as much. Is it likely to cause a surge?

Indeed. Not a worrisome one, though. India officially recorded 188 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, December 28, compared to 65 exactly a week ago. A surge is expected in January 2023. The BF.7 variant has the strongest infection ability of all Omicron sub-variants like BA.1 and BA.2.

Its R0 (the rate of infectivity) is estimated to be higher than 10, possibly even R18.6. This, on the lower side of the estimate, translates into one case becoming a billion cases in nine steps. Besides, BF.7 has a higher immune escape capability and a shorter incubation period than all previous variants. Unfortunately, the virus, like many others, has so far always been a step ahead of us. So, we cannot be certain of what it will do next and when. We should always be prepared for a worst case scenario while hoping for the best.

With Omicron variants mostly leading to upper respiratory tract infection, what is the most effective way of maintaining surveillance, given that most people are unlikely to get tested or test using a home kit?

The WHO has provided periodically revised guidelines on ideal surveillance of COVID-19. The purpose of surveillance is to identify changes in epidemiological patterns, trends and to accordingly prepare the healthcare capacity. In their new revision, they have added the importance of genomic surveillance to identify the sub-variants that are in circulation. While it is indeed a challenging task, continuing testing and serosurveys in priority groups are the most effective methods for planning policy. The Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), Bengaluru, has been conducting environmental surveillance of COVID-19. It has been collecting wastewater samples from 28 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in Bengaluru since August last year to monitor real-time spread of Covid. Similar testing can be conducted in other areas of India as well.

Is there a need to revert to work-from-home routines and mask mandates to prevent a surge?

Advertisement

Prevention is always a good strategy. Even though India is not seeing a substantial surge at the moment, maintaining social distancing, wearing masks as well as respiratory and hand hygiene measures can go a long way to curtail surges. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimated that cases are 133 per 100,000 people while the reported cases are 0.74 per 100,000 people. So, there is a substantial gap between reported and estimated cases. Cases can be reduced by half if 80 per cent of the population reverts to wearing masks.

Are the current vaccines effective against BF.7?

Global vaccination campaigns have resulted in considerably improved control of SARS-CoV-2. However, a study in the New England Journal of Medicine on vaccine efficacy against the Omicron B.1.1.529 variant reported ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (Covishield) did not provide protection after 25 weeks of two doses; the efficacy, however, increased with booster shots. A meta-analysis in the Lancet reported that one month after the primary vaccination (two doses), vaccine effectiveness against severe COVID-19 disease was lower for Omicron compared to other variants. Vaccine effectiveness against Omicron decreased rapidly from one to six months after the primary vaccine series. Research on the BF.7 variant is still in the works. However, based on previous data, it can be estimated that the efficacy of current vaccines against the new variants has declined in varying degrees.

Is there a need for a fourth dose, especially among healthcare workers who are at the frontline?

Advertisement

Yes. A meta-analysis in the Lancet suggested that booster vaccination increased vaccine effectiveness against Omicron-induced severe disease. The immunity built by boosters remained high four months after vaccination.

Does India also need a bivalent vaccine like those that have already been approved outside India?

The new booster is a bivalent vaccine, which means it contains two messenger RNA (mRNA) components of the coronavirus. One half of the vaccine targets the original strain, and the other half targets the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variant lineages, which are predicted to continue circulating this fall and winter.

In a preprint published in December 2022 on medRxiv, researchers evaluated the bivalent [encoding spike (S) proteins of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) D614 strain and the Beta variant of concern (VOC)] vaccine efficacy (VE) against the Omicron VOC. India was among the countries the second stage of the study was conducted in. The study found that the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine conferred heterologous immune protection against symptomatic Omicron BA.1 sub-VOC and Omicron BA.2 sub-VOC infections among adult individuals with prior SARS-CoV-2 exposure.

With lakhs of people continuing to get the infection, could a more transmissible or a more virulent variant arise?

Advertisement

It is possible though not probable. There have been four major variants of SARS- CoV -2 and over 50 mutations that have been identified. The virus is rapidly changing and adapting to us. We cannot predict how many variants may emerge and how they may change. The trend so far suggests the virus is getting faster and stronger in its ability to infect. However, it is less severe in its lethality. Vaccination and infection-induced immunity have a major role to play in this as well. We must always keep in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic is NOT over. We need to continue working at the individual and collective levels to emerge triumphant from this monumental disaster.

Why Dr Parekh?

Dr Parekh trained at the K.E.M. Hospital, Mumbai and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore. He has over 150 publications in journals such as Lancet, American Journal of Psychiatry, British Journal of Psychiatry, Archives of General Psychiatry, Archives of Neurology and Stroke and has written 20 book chapters. He has extensive research experience across the world in basic and clinical research, having participated in over 75 research projects. He has been invited to lecture at the Harvard Medical School, the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and the Institute for Research in Neuroscience and Neuropsychiatry in France.