COVID-19 vaccine booster shot: Here’s all you need to know about Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine

Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine was approved by the Union Health Ministry for inclusion in the vaccination programme as a booster dose. It will be available at private centres and is being introduced on the Co-WIN platform. Here are all the need-to-knows:

What is the difference between intranasal and invasive vaccines?

The nasal vaccine — BBV154 — is a heterologous booster dose. Heterologous boosters use a different vaccine platform from the first couple of doses.

Intranasal vaccine is given as nose drops whereas the invasive vaccine was jabbed into our muscles such as Covidshield and Covaxin. It involves a painless procedure and is a needle-free vaccine. It will help in easily administering the vaccine as it does not require trained staff. It will remove needle-associated risks.

If I have had two shots of Covid vaccine three months ago, when should I take the intranasal vaccine?

According to Dr Suranjit Chaterjee, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, studies say that a three to six-month time frame is fine just like the invasive booster dose. However, the ICMR and the Central Government are yet to issue the guidelines on the intranasal vaccine. “We will abide by the guidelines issued by the Centre,” said Dr Chatterjee.

Will it potentially stop the Covid infection?

Dr Richa Sareen, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj says that it is a good option because not only does it form neutralising antibodies but mucosal IGA antibodies and a T-cell response as well. It helps to prevent infection, disease and transmission.

According to Dr RR Dutta, HOD, Internal Medicine at Paras Hospitals in Gurugram, nasal vaccinations have been found in studies to be effective against respiratory viruses. “It is currently thought that it can also ward off the Omicron version. While systemic immunisation or vaccines administered intravenously failed to protect mice against respiratory infections, nasal vaccines did. Researchers also discovered that the nasal vaccines produced antibodies that shielded the animals from a number of flu viruses, not only the targetted strain,” he said.

Does the intranasal vaccine boost immunity?

Dr Sareen says that an intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response – neutralising IgG, mucosal IgA and T cell responses. Because the nose is the first point of entry, it can potentially stop the disease. It definitely boosts immunity because it stops the replication of virus at the entry point and so will help stop the transmission as well.

As the virus was developed during the pandemic, when Omicron was the dominant variant, how effective is it on other variants?

According to Dr Sareen, it is very early to say because it is variant specific and still in the development process. There is no information from the manufacturers of the vaccine. A study is also being conducted on how effective it is on the Omicron variant.

For which age group is the intranasal vaccine suitable?

Currently, it has been approved for 18 years and above as a heterologous booster dose.

How will it help the vulnerable population?

Dr Dutta says that administration of intranasal drops or sprays is effective in all vulnerable groups and can be given as it is a painless and non-invasive procedure. It will be crucial for vulnerable groups such as geriatric patients, HIV or patients of chronic diseases. “Many people avoid getting injections out of worry that they would hurt, spread diseases like HIV or hepatitis B, or induce an allergic reaction. It will be beneficial for people who are geriatric patients, HIV-positive individuals and those undergoing treatment for several diseases,” he added.