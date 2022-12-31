How Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs) can keep your diabetes in check

Wearable devices are quickly emerging as health trackers and Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs), that measure blood glucose every 15 minutes, have been found to diagnose prediabetes and diabetes.

In a new study, researchers could classify Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes and people without impaired glucose tolerance with just 12 hours of glucose profile data. The findings were recently presented at the 36th Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS) in New Orleans, Los Angeles.

Dr Richa Chaturvedi, Senior Consultant, Endocrinologist and Diabetologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, says that CGMs are very user-friendly and help diabetes patients who can take it home for everyday insulin measurement.

According to Dr Chhavi Agrawal, Associate Consultant, Endocrinologist, Fortis Escorts, in Delhi, CGMs have been found to be a clinically useful tool not only in sugar monitoring but also in reducing the episodes of hypo and hyperglycemia. “Use of CGM has been found to be effective in achieving lower HbA1c levels and reducing glycaemic variability,” says she. Currently, the monitor is used to track pregnant diabetic patients, Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics who are on multiple daily injections. “These sub-populations of diabetes patients require more frequent monitoring of plasma glucose and tend to have wider fluctuations in blood glucose when compared to other diabetics and thus are ideal candidates for CGM,” she adds.

Dr Agrawal further argues that with the improvement in the accuracy of CGM, the need for frequent calibration also has reduced. The monitors are now being used in hospital management, especially in ICU, for patients on insulin infusions.

“The CGM device provides a real time record of blood glucose, trends of blood glucose in relation to the diet and various daily activities. It thus helps in predicting the response of blood glucose to various food items or activities, providing a better understanding of diabetes to not only the treating doctor but also to the user,” she says.

The study had data of 436 participants from India. Each participant wore a CGM device for an average of 12 days and provided data, including their sex, age, and body mass index (BMI). The researchers defined participants’ A1C levels of 6.5 per cent and higher as Type 2 diabetes, 5.5–6.5 per cent as prediabetic, and under 5.5 per cent as healthy. Among the participants, 172 had Type 2 diabetes, 87 had prediabetes, and 177 were healthy. Diagnoses were confirmed by physicians.

The researchers created AI prediction models based on different blood glucose level time durations. They compared models based on 12, 24, 72, 168, and 288-hour windows of data.