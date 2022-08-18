scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Coffee with lemon: Can it help with weight loss?

‘There is no evidence or studies to suggest that you lose weight when you have coffee and lemon, either individually or in combination,’ says nutritionist and author Kavita Devgan

Caffeine does not reduce calories but is an appetite suppressant. (Image: PIxabay)

Everybody is looking for an easy, doable way to lose weight. So when the news that a coffee and lemon drink, which can be rustled up with ingredients that are easily lying about the house, could be fat-busting went viral, people considered it no less than a magic potion. And although there is no evidence-based study on its calorie-burning efficacy till date, people are continuing the “lemon coffee” trend to stay fit and trim in their busy lives.

“There is no evidence or studies to suggest that you lose weight when you have coffee and lemon, either individually or in combination,” says nutritionist and author Kavita Devgan, who specialises in weight loss and immunity diets.

So, what could be the logic behind this becoming a diet fad? “Part of it has got to do with the acceptability, again misplaced, of black coffee being calorie-free. Caffeine does not reduce calories but is an appetite suppressant. So, if you feel like snacking or have a food craving, a sip of coffee may be a filler. It is the same with any liquid or even water. I routinely tell people prone to snacking to drink a glass of water before reaching out for a packet of chips. Most of them don’t feel like having it when they’ve had a glass or two. That’s the reason models way back in the 70s and 80s drank coffee before their ramp walk to kill their hunger pangs. Besides, caffeine is a stimulant that can rev you up for the day. That then became a diet fad,” explains Devgan.

“Then there were several studies to show that coffee increased your basal metabolism rate (BMR). That’s because caffeine is known to block the neurotransmitter adenosine and increase stimulating neurotransmitters like dopamine. But to really up your BMR, you would need to drink caffeine in large quantities, maybe 12 to 15 cups a day. That would have negative health consequences too like dehydration (caffeine is a diuretic), reduced sleep and increased anxiety. Not to mention an addiction as your body gets adjusted to incremental cups. Besides, you could develop extreme acidity. To lose weight, one cannot fall sick,” adds she.

As for lemon water, Devgan feels it is rich in vitamin C, anti-oxidants, folate, minerals and low in saturated fat, cholesterol and salt. Being alkaline, it is good for your gut health and protects you against respiratory infections. It helps you stay hydrated and is an antidote to water retention. “Again, there is no evidence. On its own, it won’t help you slip into your old jeans but as a fitter drink and depending on your physical activity regimen, it can keep you trim. If someone thinks he/she is losing weight drinking lemon water and sipping it through the day, it may simply be because the person is making a healthy choice of drinks, substituting sugary and calorie-rich beverages, sodas and smoothies,” says Devgan. Lemons, according to some studies, contain around 139 per cent of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C. So, it is the go-to wonder fruit for everything.

“Besides, there’s something called a flavour profile. While there is compatibility between lemon and tea, lemon and coffee is definitely unpalatable. It will just have a lot of bitterness and bite, certainly not gulpable as any other health drink,” says Devgan. In the end, this fad serves no purpose and we should focus on right-sizing ourselves rather than attempting drastic weight loss based on hearsay.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 01:59:24 pm
1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

5

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'
'Freebie' debate

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

On Arjun Kapoor's boycott trend remark, BJP minister says 'frustrated actor'

On Arjun Kapoor's boycott trend remark, BJP minister says 'frustrated actor'

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts
Trending now

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Copenhagen Fashion Week 2022, Street style fashion, lifestyle gallery
Copenhagen Fashion Week 2022: The best of street style fashion
