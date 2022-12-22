Can the new COVID-19 variant in China cause severe disease should you get it?

While there are anxieties about the recent surge of COVID-19 in China, driven by a sub-variant of Omicron, what many are forgetting is that the host for an aggressive strain of the virus is different. “What people should understand is that the Chinese were not infected the way we were or vaccinated as much. Indians have been immunised, with about 95 per cent of our population fully vaccinated. Almost 30 per cent have had booster shots and those who haven’t taken them should take them now. Besides, most Indians have been infected and even have had repeated bouts of infection. In such a scenario, even if there is a new mutant, the body triggers a response as it has some immunity. That’s why do not postpone the precaution dose. So, assuming a new downstream strain may cause a new wave, we do not expect it to cause severe cases,” says Dr Rajesh Chawla, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology and Critical Care, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi.

SHOULD THOSE WHO HAVE TAKEN A BOOSTER SHOT QUITE SOME TIME AGO WORRY?

“So far, our vaccines have held up well against the extreme end of the viral attack spectrum. And Indians have already gone through the Omicron wave and contracted its variants. Our immune system is primed to protect us from severe manifestation or to be caught unaware,” says Dr Chawla. Most researchers have said that longer-lasting “memory” B and T-cells remaining in the body are ready to produce antibodies and defend against the disease if it’s found later.

WHAT’S THE RISK FOR THOSE WITH COMORBIDITIES?

The threat for this vulnerable group of population is just as much as it was earlier. “This group must certainly take the booster dose if they haven’t already because that will at least bolster their immunity and keep it from dropping too low. Besides, they have to be very mindful of Covid-appropriate behaviour, which means masking up in any social situation, protecting themselves from exposure to winter cold, well-ventilating their surroundings and maintaining hand and body hygiene,” says Dr Chawla. And this being the regular cold and flu season, should they complain of similar symptoms, they should get themselves tested to be sure so that they can be prescribed the right line of treatment, he advises.

CAN REPEAT INFECTIONS WEAKEN THE ORGAN SYSTEM?

In a study published in Nature Medicine, researchers found that COVID-19 reinfections could be taking a toll on some important organ systems, either short-term or long-term. People who had more than one COVID-19 infection were three times more likely to be hospitalised and twice as likely to die than those who only had one infection. Those with multiple infections were also more vulnerable to other dangerous conditions; they were 3.5 times more likely to develop lung problems, 3 times more likely to have heart conditions, and 1.6 times more likely to have brain changes requiring care than people who had only had COVID-19 once. Many studies have already proven how the virus causes inflammation of blood vessels and organ systems.

Is this then a worry? “Again, the impact depends from person to person. Some people with a stronger nasal, oral and lung immunity do not progress into severe symptoms while others do. It is not just COVID, any other viral infection or influenza has the same effect. Even today, some patients with influenza display severe symptoms. To that extent, they are just as weakening. Some studies have said that repeat infections may also raise the risk of Long COVID. But a more long-term study and a wider arc of test cases across geographies are required to come to a definitive conclusion. Till then post disease rehabilitation and lifestyle modifications can heal conditions,” says Dr Chawla.

FINALLY, DO WE NEED A FOURTH DOSE THOUGH WE DO NOT HAVE mRNA OR A BIVALENT VACCINES?

“The Government has not notified anything. Besides, the efficacy of a fourth booster shot is still under review and no concrete results have come out. So, we should focus on immunising a large swathe of people. As I said most have been fully vaccinated. We should focus on completing the pending booster shots,” recommends Dr Chawla.