As COVID-19 has taken hold across China and there is a rising concern that a dangerous new variant could emerge for the first time in more than a year, doctors have suggested that those who have not taken their booster shot should go ahead and get it.

On Wednesday, Niti Aayog’s VK Paul informed that only 27-28 per cent of India’s population had taken the booster dose till date. He stressed on the need to take the precaution dose as cases surge alarmingly globally.

According to Dr Rommel Tickoo, Director, Internal Medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, Delhi, it’s important to take booster shots and whoever is eligible should take it. “Covid is hardly existing in India right now but you never know and there can be a surge at any point given the fact that the sub-variant has been found in India. The way it is going in Japan, China, Brazil, Korea and Hong Kong, I feel that it is very unlikely that the numbers will go up the way they have gone up in the past but you never know so we have to keep tracking, conduct gene sequencing and monitor for new strains. So, whoever is eligible for a booster should be taking irrespective of the risks just to be on the safer side. One might be travelling, might come across someone who is infected, so one has to be safe. It is not going to harm you, so it should be taken,” he said.

Those who have been infected with Covid in the last one month should wait because the natural immunity will work for them and there is no need to rush for the booster. “They can wait for three months and take it later,” said Dr Tickoo.

He added that booster shots should be taken by comorbid people as well as those who do not have any comorbidity. “Over six to nine months one will lose the antibodies. That’s what the data says. But if one gets a natural infection, they develop immunity,” Dr Tickoo added. He added that since India has been vaccinated very well and most of the people have taken one shot at least, “whatever the variant, we will have some protection,” he added.

According to Dr Vikas Maurya, Director and HOD, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, getting a booster vaccine will be an advantage for us. “There is a threat looming upon us and we need to be prepared for it. The infection has given us an ample amount of immunity but a lot of gap has been created from the last dose to now so those who have not taken the booster shots should come forward and take it. A new strategy has to be created where health care workers, frontline workers and elderly address people to encourage people to take booster shots,” he added.