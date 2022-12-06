Can you reverse artery blockage in your heart?

Written by Dr TS Kler

I keep getting a lot of questions about plaque build-up in the arteries, medically called atherosclerosis, and whether it can be reversed with a minimally invasive intervention like stenting or medication with statins. The simple answer, regardless of what you read everywhere, is no. These do not reverse existing plaques but what they do is prevent accumulation of new plaque that causes big blockages over time, thereby warding off chances of a future heart attack. But therapies alone cannot stop plaque formation singularly unless they are backed up by those cliched indices that everybody knows but nobody follows — lifestyle modification, low stress, zero smoking, right diet, moderate exercises, weight, diabetes and hypertension management. Medicines work best when all of these approaches support their action.

Heart maintenance depends on a multiplicity of factors and reversal is a long shot. Even American physician and researcher Dean Ornish, who has been advocating a diet and lifestyle approach to reversing heart conditions, has no conclusive proof of an alternative method. An angiography of his test subjects showed that clots decreased by a minuscule five per cent in 30 per cent of the group. He even published a report in The Journal of the American Medical Association in 1998, indicating that howsoever slim, there was a greater chance of reversal after five years than after one year. Which means that sustained lifestyle choices over a long period of time can prevent a worsening of plaques on the understanding that they were non-threatening in the first place. Let me make it absolutely clear, we cannot afford to chase theories among high-risk Indians, who are likely to manifest heart conditions at least 10 years earlier than people in other geographies. And that only medication and a specialised cardiac intervention can save lives.

At a granular level, we need to look at two issues that Indians need to really prioritise, that of cholesterol, particularly the low density lipoprotein (LDL) that accelerates plaque build-up. The second is to stabilise existing plaque since we cannot make it disappear.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN STABLE AND UNSTABLE PLAQUE

Plaque forms when cholesterol clings on to the wall of the artery, thickening and hardening it. In self-defence, the body sends white blood cells to trap the cholesterol, which then balloon up, causing inflammation. This then triggers the muscle cells to multiply and cap the area. Larger plaques can constrict the arteries and reduce blood flow. But since they are covered by these fibrous caps, they do not break apart easily. A stenting near the blockage widens the artery.

Now smaller, unstable plaques are dangerous as they can rupture with any trigger, detach themselves from the artery wall, lodge themselves in the middle completely blocking blood flow, leading to an acute event such as heart attack, stroke or death.

Cardiologists target these unstable plaques, which can be risky at even 30 per cent of blockage. The idea is to suck out the cholesterol from the inside so that the plaque shrivels up in size and is not threatening anymore. How can that be done? By lowering levels of cholesterol in the blood, where it travels inside particles called lipoproteins. Of these LDLs are the worst culprits, depositing cholesterol in blood vessel walls. That’s why you need statins to block liver enzymes that promote cholesterol production and inhibit cholesterol absorption. They cut LDL and even stabilise it. If you are at high risk or you’ve been already diagnosed with a heart condition, you need to get your LDL levels below 60 mg/dL. That should be your focus. The lower you knock your LDL levels down, the more likely you are to halt the plaque from growing.

FOLLOW THE NEW LDL MARKERS

Internationally, they prefer LDL levels to be less than 70 mg/dL but for Indians, I would say less than 50 mg/dL. In fact, Indians need to work toward this LDL goal at a younger age so that blockages do not develop at all. LDL levels among all Indians need to be reworked in combination with co-morbidities, high triglycerides and body weight. Though there is no linear corelation between triglycerides and atherosclerosis, it is linked to pancreatitis. When the pancreas is inflamed, it can release inflammatory cells and toxins that could harm your vital organs.

TREATMENT AND PREVENTIVE PROTOCOL

Usually in patients with less cholesterol, we look at all risk factors together and then determine if we need to do further testing. This could include a CT scan of the heart, a treadmill test, MRI and a carotid ultrasound. We need to start lipid-lowering drug therapies early on besides positive lifestyle changes for those at risk and presenting themselves with alarming scenarios. Even those who are fit but have bad lifestyle markers need to get screened every six months. We do allow a window of three to six months for lifestyle modifications for those who are not at high risk to correct themselves. Which means massive lifestyle modification, no smoking, a vegetarian-rich diet except fish and chicken, a BP of 130/80 and medication to control it if required.

Medication comes if these changes do not yield expected results. Then, of course, surgical intervention is the last resort.

HOW SOON DOES PLAQUE STABILISE AFTER MEDICATION?

Stabilisation of plaque occurs within three to six months of beginning antilipidemic therapy. And the idea is to not destabilise it again by doing what your body cannot afford.