Can fish oil and garlic pills lower LDL as well as statins do?

If you thought regularly consuming fish oil and garlic are enough to lower your cholesterol, you are mistaken. A recent study by the US-based Cleveland Clinic compared the effects of statins – drugs used to lower cholesterol level in the blood – and commonly used supplements such as fish oil, cinnamon, garlic and turmeric. It found that statins were 35 per cent more effective in lowering the low density lipoprotein (LDL) or bad cholesterol whereas none of the supplements demonstrated a significant decline.

“That’s because over-the-counter supplements are not supported by robust data of evidence-based medicine. Supplements may be used to correct deficiencies in the body, for example those of micronutrients and vitamins, and improve the overall well-being of a person. However, statins are a class of drugs which act on the synthesis of cholesterol. So, by blocking the enzymes responsible for the synthesis of cholesterol, they reduce the levels of LDL much more effectively,” explains Dr Paritosh Baghel, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, SL Raheja Hospital.

In fact, dietary supplements usually do not cause any acute side effects apart from some allergic reactions but their consumption over a long period may lead to toxicity, he says. “For example, during the pandemic, it was found that excessive consumption of turmeric led to issues with coagulation,” he recalls.

What are the dos and don’ts of using these supplements? Dr Baghel advises that we “always consult a doctor before starting supplements, even when they are safe and harmless. Always ask yourself the reason why you need them? Inquire about the contents and their side effects on prolonged consumption. Do not take supplements for a longer period of time unless indicated. A time period of three months should be good enough to stop a supplement unless advised by a doctor to take for a longer time,” he says.

Supplements are not a substitute for balanced nutrition. “A balanced diet will provide all the adequate nutrients which are needed by the body to remain healthy. If there is any deficiency, one might need to take supplements to correct it but only when advised by a doctor. Generally, vegetarians are deficient in vitamin B12 and hence supplements of vitamin B12 are beneficial for them but they cannot be recommended for another person,” says Dr Baghel.

Similarly, people who do not get exposed to sunlight are prone to developing vitamin D deficiency, so some supplementation will benefit them. At the same time, one must remember that excessive consumption of Vitamin D supplements can lead to vitamin D toxicity. “Also, non-allopathic supplements may contain heavy metals or other ingredients which may harm the health following an overdose,” says he. In fact, the time has come, he says, to have strict regulations to control the manufacture and sale of such supplements. “Especially in our country where medicines can be easily procured over the counter and there is a low level of awareness among the public about their contents and associated side effects. There must be effective regulations and mechanisms to prevent the adverse effects of supplements,” Dr Baghel says.