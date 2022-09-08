scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Can artificial sweeteners increase the risk of heart attack? How much sugar can one have then?

Artificial sweeteners most likely irritate the lining of blood vessels, resulting in endothelial dysfunction. The recommendation for reducing consumption of refined sugar is justified, to prevent obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. However, that should not lead to extensive use of artificial sweeteners, says cardiologist Dr K Srinath Reddy

In a new study, researchers have identified a possible link between artificial sweeteners and heart disease and concluded that food additives “should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar.” (Image source: pixabay)

For all those who like to add sweeteners to their morning tea, thinking they are safe and will keep their sugar levels in check, know this: They could affect your heart.

In a new study, researchers have identified a possible link between artificial sweeteners and heart disease and concluded that food additives “should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar.” The new study, published in The BMJ, examined and tracked more than 100,000 adults from France. The authors, led by experts from the Sorbonne Paris Nord University, examined participants’ intake of sweeteners from all dietary sources including drinks, table top sweeteners, and dairy products and compared it to their risk of heart or circulatory diseases. Participants had an average age of 42 and four out of five were female.

Read other Health Specials |How fast can you lower cholesterol? What are the top foods that reduce bad cholesterol?

WHAT WERE THE FINDINGS?

The researchers had an average follow-up period of nine years and recorded 1,502 cardiovascular events, including heart attacks, strokes, transient ischemic attacks and angina. Artificial sweetener consumption was linked to a nine per cent higher risk of heart disease. Isolating the risk factors for every kind of illness, they found that artificial sweetener consumption was linked to an 18 per cent higher risk of cerebrovascular disease. In fact, a sweetener with aspartame was associated with a 17 per cent increased risk of cerebrovascular events, while acesulfame potassium and sucralose were associated with increased coronary heart disease risk. “In this large-scale, prospective cohort of French adults, artificial sweeteners (especially aspartame, acesulfame potassium and sucralose) were associated with increased risk of cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and coronary heart diseases. The results suggest that artificial sweeteners might represent a modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disease prevention. The findings indicate that these food additives, consumed daily by millions of people and present in thousands of foods and beverages, should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar, in line with the current position of several health agencies.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New IndiaPremium
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR INDIA?

Commenting on the study, Dr K Srinath Reddy, cardiologist and president, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), said, “Artificial food additives have mostly proved hazardous to health. Trans fats, introduced to lengthen shelf life of food products, have now been shown to shorten human life. Artificial sweeteners also carry risks, as shown in this study. It is likely that the lining of blood vessels may be irritated, resulting in endothelial dysfunction. The recommendation for reducing consumption of refined sugar is justified, to prevent obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. However, that should not lead to extensive use of artificial sweeteners. The best scientist of all time is Nature. It experiments with a vast diversity of its products, using the laboratory of evolutionary biology, to determine what is best for the human body.”

Insisting that observational studies like these can only show an association, Dr Reddy said that, “More research will help to corroborate these findings and elucidate the mechanisms while the precautionary principle can apply to public policy and personal practice.”

Read other Health Specials |Cutting Edge: How HoloLens2, a new imaging device, guided an innovative shoulder replacement

Dr K K Talwar, cardiologist at PSRI, said that anything laced with chemicals will always be harmful to the body as a whole and he has never recommended sweeteners for this reason. “The study corroborates what we had known for a long time. This will certainly stimulate more studies in this area to get evidence-based information,” he added.

Advertisement

Dr Nityanand Tripathi, Director & HOD, Cardiology & Electrophysiology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, says, “Artificial sweeteners are synthetic sugar substitutes and they are intense because they are sweeter than sugar. There are many studies on the effects of artificial sweeteners. This is a matter of concern because artificial sweeteners are frequently used in many dairy products, chocolates and drinks. Many diabetic patients are also using artificial sweeteners as it does not affect the insulin level, nor does it increase the sugar. It also does not increase triglycerides (a type of fat found in the body). Therefore it was thought that it would be safe. But contrary to that, another large data has come in a recent study involving almost one lakh patients, where it has been shown conclusively that artificial sweeteners do increase the cardiovascular risk and also the risk of getting heart attack and CVS by 9 per cent and aspartame, particularly by 17 per cent. Therefore, it is prudent that one should not consume large amounts of artificial sweeteners.”

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 06:24:45 pm
Next Story

Decoding the link between alcohol consumption and skin health

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj
Opinion

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Opinion

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

Premium
Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Qualifying cut-off for SC, ST, OBC candidates at an all-time low
NEET UG Result

Qualifying cut-off for SC, ST, OBC candidates at an all-time low

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

What role does protein play in diabetes reversal?

What role does protein play in diabetes reversal?

Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood
Vikram Vedha trailer

Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Onam, festivities
India celebrates Onam with enthusiasm after two years of Covid Pandemic
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement