How does cabbage help in weight loss and building immunity

Written by Dr Subhash S Markande

This cruciferous vegetable is often seen to be too routine to be talked about but cabbage is versatile, affordable, widely available and easy to prepare. It is rich in antioxidants, vitamins and compounds that inhibit and cleanse carcinogens. In addition, it makes for a great weight loss aid, it is supported by minerals that support the cleansing of the digestive system, boosts the immune system and lowers serum cholesterol levels.

HOW CABBAGE WORKS IN WEIGHT LOSS

As it is rich in fibre and water content, it prevents constipation and maintains a healthy gut, which in turn means no toxin pileup that drags your metabolism down and decelerates calorie pile-up. If you have it fermented, it boosts probiotics, again good for gut health. At 33 calories per cup, zero fat and a high satiety value courtesy its fibres, it is the ideal diet food. The fibre stacks up with nutrients, binds with acid in the intestines and passes through the stool, pulling out the cholesterol rather than letting it be absorbed in the blood. Cabbage is the best shot at immunity as it is a rich storehouse of vitamin C, containing 190 per cent of the daily recommended amount in a cup. The sulphur-containing compound, sulforaphane, which gives this vegetable a bitter bite at times, inhibits the progression of cancer cells. Anthocyanins, the antioxidants in red cabbage, slow the formation and even kill already-formed cancer cells. Glutamine, an amino acid found in cabbage, is a strong anti-inflammatory agent.

As a source of vitamin K, it is good for brain health, while B vitamins make it a complete reviving food. And with researchers identifying nearly 20 different flavonoids and 15 phenols in cabbage, it has a concentration of antioxidants that cuts down cardio-vascular risks while calcium and potassium help regulate blood pressure.

A WORD OF CAUTION

Cabbage is a biennial crop that is grown in colder climates. It is a nutrient-demanding plant by nature and is prone to infection by several bacteria, fungi and other parasites. Seeing its vulnerability, let’s understand what other aspects we need to consider before consumption.

AYURVEDIC PRINCIPLE AND CABBAGE

Ayurveda works on the real nature of the food and the changes that it brings in the basic systems of body, that is Vata (system of activity), Pitta (system of warmth) and Kapha (system of stability). Cabbage is known to increase Vata because of its dry nature and cold potency. To minimise Vata aggravation, chop the greens finely and cook well with Vata-pacifying spices and oils and eat in moderation. The Vata people are much more susceptible to having their physiology put out of balance by raw foods. This makes it better for Pitta and Kapha people, particularly during late winter and spring. In its raw form, cabbage can be difficult to digest for Vata people. When fermented with vinegar, it can be very Pitta-vitiating. It is goitrogenic, which means it contains substances that can interfere with functioning of the thyroid hormone, which also means it can lower thyroid function in people who have hypothyroidism.

Listening to your body is always the key. If eating greens gives you bloating or abdominal discomforts, this is a sure sign of increased Vata. Eating greens at lunch when digestion is the strongest along with some unctuous matter (oils), in cooked form, can help give you the digestive edge, if you find your digestion is weaker. Also to maximise its health benefits, increase your cabbage intake slowly and allow your body to adjust. Stay hydrated to avoid constipation.

Words for the wise: Since most greens have Vata-increasing qualities (vulnerable in nature by growth itself), it’s ideal to eat them less or in moderation. They are best had in Pitta season (September – October) and Kapha seasons (March –April) in cooked form only.