What you should know about the buccal fat removal trend

Ever since “Glee” star and Broadway actor Lea Michele posted a selfie on Instagram with a sharply contoured face and hollow cheeks last week, social media users wondered if she had facial surgery to remove fat from her cheeks. In fact, the internet was buzzing with the virtues of what its users felt was a new cosmetic surgery procedure called buccal fat removal that makes you look more chiselled than cherubic.

This one is a minimally invasive surgery that extracts fat from the mid-section of the cheeks in such a manner that the face thins out and the cheekbones stand out. With one scalpel, you go from plump to gaunt. According to NBC, such is the interest in this surgery that the hashtag #BuccalFatRemoval has garnered more than 135.5 million views on TikTok, #BuccalFat has amassed more than 48.4 million views and #BuccalFatPadRemoval has another 5.1 million views. But this surgery is not new or revolutionary and has actually been a part of many facial cosmetic surgeries.

WHAT IS BUCCAL FAT SURGERY AND WHY IS IT NOT NEW?

This involves the part of the cheek that rounds out the face, making it look fuller. “This is the area just behind the lower teeth. An incision is made from the inside near the buccinator muscle. This muscle, along with the orbicularis oris and superior constrictor muscle, helps in swallowing, mastication, blowing and sucking the cheek inwards. The fat near this muscle is gently eased out. Once this is removed, the cheekbone has a pop-out-effect that’s popularised by celebrities and models. It takes about an hour to perform, and the gap is then closed with absorbable sutures. There may be some post-surgical swelling and bruising which subside in about seven to ten days, and you are good to resume your social appearances,” says Dr Richie Gupta, Director and HOD, Plastic Surgery, Fortis Shalimar Bagh. “It is as simple as dimple plasty. You make a hole in the skin to create a dimple, remove a small amount of muscle and fat to create a depression of about 2 to 3 millimetres in length,” he adds.

But this is nothing new and Dr Gupta has been performing such face fat extraction for over a decade now as part of facelift surgeries. “You only need to do it on a case-specific basis depending on the face sculpting that the patient wants,” says he. Buccal fat removal, he feels, is rather a routine surgical procedure but gets talked about only when celebrities endorse or talk about it. “The influencer culture may trend it but is a usual cosmetic procedure.”

IS THE PROCEDURE SAFE?

“The procedure is minimally invasive compared to a full facelift, rhinoplasty and even a forehead lift. It can be done as an OPD-based procedure and doesn’t leave scars,” says Dr Gupta. He has a caveat though. “Get it done by a qualified and established plastic surgeon in a sterile and well-equipped set-up. Too many cases go bad as even dermatologists not qualified for surgical procedures attempt them in the absence of clear-cut regulations. If done poorly, the procedure can damage nerves in the mouth or cheeks,” says he.

Of course, what many do not understand is that cheek fat gradually shrinks with age and removing it might hollow your face out completely as you age. “So, the right information and awareness needs to go out before people attempt such procedures,” adds Dr Gupta. Fat excision is one thing, re-filling your cheeks involves multiple procedures again. So be sure if you just want to follow a trend or indeed want to go ahead with a new look and be comfortable in your new skin.