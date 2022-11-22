Study claims Bruce Lee could have died drinking excess water. How do I know I am drinking the right amount in a day?

If you have concerns about drinking too much water, considering a study revealed that martial legend Bruce Lee died because of overdrinking and cerebral oedema, then it is time to hit the pause button and examine your body capacity and thirst level. What many people fail to understand is that Bruce Lee also used cannabis, which cause increase in thirst of the intense kind, and is known to have taken the drug throughout the day he died. And as the study said, he died from a kidney dysfunction, where he was unable to excrete enough water to maintain water balance. That condition doesn’t happen to a lot of us. So what should we watch out for healthy kidney functioning?

How much water should you drink a day?

The daily four-to-six cup rule is for generally healthy people. You have to regulate water intake only when you suffer from certain health conditions like thyroid disease or kidney, liver, or heart problems. You have to be vigilant if you’re taking medications that make you retain water, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opiate pain medication and some anti-depressants.

According to Dr S M Ambike, chief nephrologist at Jehangir Hospital, Pune, “One litre of water per 15 kg of body weight is the actual water requirement of the body. What overdrinking water above the optimal limit does is dilute sodium, enzymes and other nutrients. Hyponatremia, or when the sodium concentration in your blood is abysmally low, is a definite risk if someone drinks plain water instead of electrolyte-added solutions. That is the reason why we see players on the cricket ground or long distance-runners drink lime juice that has a bit of salt in it or an ORS solution. They get dehydrated very fast. Which is why they take sodium-infused water to prevent the body from crashing,” he said.

The nephrologist suggested that plain water, around two litres, along with fluids should be okay.

“To fulfil the water requirement of the body, it is essential to consume 50 per cent plain water and 50 per cent in the form of other water sources like fruits, milk, vegetables and so on, which also complete the electrolyte level in the body. Consuming too much water can dilute existing sodium and potassium from the body, which is known as dilutional hyponatremia,” he added.

Excess water, Dr Ambike felt, can lead to complications in a person with a weak heart and kidneys.

How much water a day should you drink if you fit into that category? “There’s no one-size-fits-all answer. Water intake must be individualised, and you should check with your doctor if you are not sure about the right amount for you.”

But, according to Harvard Medical School findings earlier this year, “Even a healthy person’s water needs will vary, especially if you’re losing water through sweat because you’re exercising, or because you’re outside on a hot day. If you’re wondering how much water you should drink on those occasions, speak with your doctor, but a general rule of thumb for healthy people is to drink two to three cups of water per hour, or more if you’re sweating heavily.”

Advertisement

What are the ways I can hydrate myself?

As doctors at Harvard have said, “All beverages containing water contribute toward your daily needs. And it’s a myth that caffeinated beverages or those containing alcohol are dehydrating because they make you urinate. They do, but over the course of the day, the water from these beverages still leads to a net positive contribution to total fluid consumption. Of course, there are many reasons why water is still the better choice. Remember, sugary drinks can lead to weight gain and inflammation, which can increase your risk for developing diseases such as diabetes. Too much caffeine can give you the jitters or keep you from sleeping. And, alcohol intake should be limited to one drink per day for women, and 1-2 drinks per day for men.”

How do I know if I’m drinking enough?

“Your fluid intake is adequate if you do not feel thirsty. If feeling overly thirsty, then get yourself checked for a health condition. A light yellow or straw coloured urine is an indicator that all is well, a transparent, colourless urine means that you have had too much dilution,” said Dr Tarun Jeloka, chief nephrologist at Manipal Hospital, Pune. For a normal individual, water intake above 1.5 litres is reasonable but they have to compensate for losses, especially during hot weather or strenuous exercise. Some individuals are habitual drinkers and may top over three litres, which beyond a limit is unnecessary. “In general, this is not harmful as long as their kidneys are healthy. Diseased kidneys may not be able to filter all water in which case it may accumulate in the body as edema and may sometimes go into the lungs or brain,” Dr Jeloka observed.