scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Brain dead 16-month baby saves two lives. His liver and kidneys were transplanted in 2 ailing kids

Doctors and transplant coordinators of the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO), AIIMS, counselled family to donate organs.

Both of Rishant’s kidneys have now been transplanted in a five-year old boy at AIIMS while his liver has been transplanted in a six-month girl child at Max Hospital. (Express sourced)

We often wonder why a child had to be born if he were to die young? What was his purpose of living, as in the case of baby Rishant, for just 16 months? But then the toddler, who was declared brain dead after a head injury, was able to save the lives of two more children after his family decided to donate his organs.

Master Rishant had only just begun taking his first steps on the morning of August 17 when he suffered a fall and was seriously injured. His father Upinder, a private contractor by profession, was on his way to work when he got the worst call of his life. He rushed back and took the baby to a private hospital nearest to his house in Jamuna Park. When his condition did not improve, he admitted Rishant to the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center at AIIMS with severe head injuries, where he was declared brain stem dead on August 24.

That’s when doctors and transplant coordinators of the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO), AIIMS, sat down with the grief-stricken family, counselled them and said Rishant still had the “gift of life” as his organs could help other people. When the family understood how Rishant’s organs could be harvested and breathe life into other kids who wouldn’t otherwise make it, without him being disfigured, they wholeheartedly agreed to donate his organs and tissues.

“Baby Rishant was our sixth and youngest child. He was the apple of our eyes and very much loved by his parents and five elder sisters. I was busy leaving for work on the morning of the fateful day and couldn’t even hold my baby in my arms. It breaks my heart that we have lost him. But I felt that if his organs could save other lives, then we must donate them,” said Upinder.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way

According to doctors, the organs were allocated by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO). Both of Rishant’s kidneys have now been transplanted in a five-year old boy at AIIMS while his liver has been transplanted in a six-month girl child at Max Hospital. His heart valves and corneas have been banked at AIIMS.

Dr Aarti Vij, who heads ORBO, said that the identification and management of a potential donor is important in a successful organ retrieval and transplantation. “We have in place a system of mandatory notification to ORBO. Also, there is extensive work behind every organ donation and transplantation. From obtaining consent of the family of the deceased to retrieving organs safely, allocating and transporting them involves several teams and smart coordination. The whole process can be effective when treating physicians, transplant coordinators, transplant teams, OT team, forensic department, support departments, NOTTO and the police department are in sync. That’s how this dual transplant was possible,” she added.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 05:24:17 pm
Next Story

Newsmaker | Biplab Deb’s confidant, new Tripura BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee has task cut out

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh faints in prison, taken to hospital

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh faints in prison, taken to hospital

Shefali Shah’s show is solid, thought-provoking
Delhi Crime S2 review

Shefali Shah’s show is solid, thought-provoking

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
The impact of climate change on boreal forests
Digging Deep

The impact of climate change on boreal forests

When should I get tested if I have viral fever? Doctor answers

When should I get tested if I have viral fever? Doctor answers

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Shish Gumbad
This exhibition brings to light a variety of subjects — from the ‘mundane to the sublime’
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement