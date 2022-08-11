scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Do you have high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, or, abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Carrying too much weight in the abdomen, obesity, diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver can lead to metabolic syndrome. But it is preventable with a long-time commitment to adapt to a healthier lifestyle, says Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi

Written by Dr Suranjit Chatterjee | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 2:54:38 pm
Metabolic syndrome usually occurs due to a cluster of conditions that can lead to an increase in the risk of heart diseases, stroke or Type 2 diabetes.(Pixabay)

India is projected to become the world’s most populous country in the near future. While India’s health system is already grappling with the growing population, the continuous change in lifestyles can lead to the possibility of metabolic disorders among people. Other than infections, metabolic disorders are not a rarity in India. Rather many people are unaware of the risk factors that can lead to these disorders and further escalate them to become chronic diseases.

What is a metabolic syndrome?

Metabolic syndrome usually occurs due to a cluster of conditions that can lead to an increase in the risk of heart diseases, stroke or Type 2 diabetes. There are several conditions such as increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist and abnormal cholesterol or triglyceride levels that are associated with this condition.

It doesn’t necessarily mean that having one of these disorders can lead to metabolic syndrome but a combination of three of these can put you at a greater risk of developing metabolic syndrome.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’
Also Read |Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

The Symptoms

In most of the cases, one might not notice symptoms or any obvious signs of the disorder. However, signs like visible large waist circumference, high blood pressure, increase in thirst and urination, constant fatigue and blurred vision are some of the common symptoms of metabolic disorder.

Possible causes of metabolic syndrome

Research suggests that metabolic syndrome is closely linked to being overweight, genetic history, obesity or inactivity. The disorder is also linked to a condition called insulin resistance where cells don’t respond normally to the insulin and glucose can’t enter the cells easily. This leads to a rise in blood sugar levels as the body tries to churn out more and more insulin and try to lower blood sugar. Hormones may play a role, too. For instance, the polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition that affects fertility, is related to hormonal imbalance and metabolic syndrome.

Risk factors that lead to a metabolic syndrome

One of the most prominent factors that can lead to metabolic syndrome is age. In fact, the risk of this syndrome increases with age. Other than this, geographical conditions, environmental conditions, genetics and even ethnicities are some triggers.

Advertisement
Don't miss |In rare surgery, doctors remove fungal ball from Long Covid patient’s heart

Carrying too much weight in the abdomen, obesity, diabetes, and non-alcoholic fatty liver can lead to metabolic syndrome. And once you develop the condition, it can lead to several complications such as Type 2 Diabetes and other health and blood vessel diseases that are instigated by high cholesterol and high blood pressure. Such a situation also contributes to the building up of plaque in the arteries that can lead to the possibility of heart attack or even a stroke.

Prevention Tactics

An aggressive change and a long-time commitment to adapt to a healthier lifestyle are some of the major tactics to prevent metabolic syndrome. Other than this one must focus on:

· At least 30 minutes of exercise every day
· Staying away from junk food and eating plenty of nutritious fruits, green leafy vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains
· Avoiding/ limiting saturated fat and too much salt in the diet
· Monitoring and maintaining a healthy weight as per your body structure
· Avoiding excessive drinking and smoking
· Adequate sleep

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 02:54:38 pm

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

5

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; wh...
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; wh...
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
'Sarpanch Pati': The small steps, and giant leaps of women's reservation
'Sarpanch Pati': The small steps, and giant leaps of women's reservation
Bachchu Kadu: 'There is a feeling of being insulted... I had told Shinde ...
Bachchu Kadu: 'There is a feeling of being insulted... I had told Shinde ...
Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened
Explained

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
iQOO 9T review: The new under-Rs 50,000 champ

iQOO 9T review: The new under-Rs 50,000 champ

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

raksha bandhan
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Here’s how the country is celebrating the festival
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement