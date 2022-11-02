Do you really need black alkaline water that Sara Ali Khan and Virat Kohli have been drinking?

Just a couple of days ago, new age actress Sara Ali Khan was photographed after her Pilates session in her upgraded gym attire holding a black alkaline water bottle. She, and many celebrities like cricketer Virat Kohli, supermodel Malaika Arora and even filmmaker Karan Johar, have taken to drinking black alkaline water for keeping fit and healthy.

So, what is black alkaline water?

Black alkaline water is enriched with many essential minerals and has a high alkaline pH of 8+, yielding multiple health benefits. It keeps you hydrated for a longer period of time, draws out toxins from your body, helps in boosting metabolism and immunity and has anti-ageing properties that filter out free radicals.

“The human body is made up of more than 60 per cent water and we need to drink water in sufficient amounts in order to flush out toxins from our body and maintain the homeostasis needed for functioning. Normal water has a pH level of 6 to 7 with almost no minerals. In contrast, the pH of alkaline water is above 8. Besides, it is infused with a variety of minerals like sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium. This has been a recent favourite of health enthusiasts all over the world because it prevents your body from becoming too acidic,” says Dr Ajay Agarwal, Director and Head of the Department, Internal Medicine, Fortis Noida.

How does it benefit the body?

Taking alkaline water has been shown to be beneficial in certain body conditions, says Dr Agarwal. “There are various nutrients present in foods, which our bodies sometimes fail to break down effectively. The natural minerals found in black alkaline water immensely enhance the absorption and processing of all nutrients. It helps the body to efficiently break down various nutrients and aid their absorption to build a robust and fortified immune system,” he adds.

It definitely helps in hydration. “The smaller water molecules in the alkaline drink are more readily absorbed by cells and are extra hydrating than plain water,” says Dr Agarwal. “Alkaline water helps in reducing the acidity in stomach and gives protection against acidity and peptic ulcer disease. As it is fortified with minerals with smaller molecular size, alkaline black water can be easily absorbed in the gut and provide immunity against various diseases. This is why it is considered good enough to boost metabolism and gut health. It is considered anti-ageing mainly because it is rich in antioxidants and minerals which can reduce the free radicals in your body. It can even reduce the chances of blood viscosity,” he adds.

Are there any disadvantages? Can I drink it?

While logic dictates what alkaline water can do to your body, most often we do not know how much is too much and where to draw the line. “And that can lead to a host of other conditions. All of these benefits are still under extensive research and should be considered with a pinch of salt. Excessive consumption of black alkaline water could lower your natural stomach acids that help fight bacteria and pathogens. This may lead to alkalosis or excess alkalinity which can disturb your natural pH balance too, causing vomitting, nausea, altered sensorium and muscle twitching. Our kidney is our in-built infiltration system and has the capacity to rebalance the body’s pH levels. So rather than going in for a fad that is difficult to follow, it is advisable to consume plain water to hydrate ourselves regardless of seasons,” warns Dr Agarwal.