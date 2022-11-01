How benzene in dry shampoo and deodorants causes skin rashes and cancer

While the dry shampoo recall has been prompted by the presence of the cancer-causing chemical, benzene, aerosolised cans of hair conditioners, deodorants and sunscreens have been recalled from the shop shelf before over the presence of the contaminant. And till the cosmetic industry finds a way of building safety standards in its manufacturing process and scientific tests are able to quantify what level of exposure can be dangerous, it is best not to use these products, say experts.

Says Dr Anup Dhir, Senior Consultant Cosmetic Surgeon, Apollo Hospital, Delhi and Ex-President, Indian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, “Beauty products have many harmful chemicals. Dry shampoos have benzene, so there is an increased cancer risk, which is the reason for the recall. Benzene may cause leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders, which can be life-threatening. Aerosol dry shampoo and other aerosol beauty products like sunscreens and deodorants have high levels of benzene.”

How is benzene used?

This is one of the top chemicals that’s used in the making of plastics, resins, nylon and synthetic fibres, rubber, dyes and detergents. It is a common propellant in spray cans.

What benzene does to your health

According to the US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), regular exposure to high levels of benzene can lead to cancers such as leukemia. According to the CDC, it can slow down red blood cell production in the bone marrow, leading to anaemia, and compromise the body’s immune system by changing levels of antibodies. Usually, those who have been contaminated with high levels of benzene can become drowsy, dizzy and confused, have headaches, nausea, irregular heartbeats and tremors. Though exposure causes irregular menstrual periods in women, the CDC says it is not known yet if the exposure affects the developing foetus in pregnant women or fertility in men. The exposure can occur through the skin, orally or through inhalation.

How does it enter the human body?

According to Dr Deepti Rana, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Max Multi-Speciality Hospital, Panchsheel Park, “Benzene is a known human carcinogen and when it comes to dry shampoos, which contain their traces, or spray perfumes, the exposure is mainly through inhalation and skin pores.” Although the damage to internal tissue is long-term, she has seen her patients report secondary infections, manifesting as itchy rashes on the scalp after using dry shampoos. “I have come across several cases of contact dermatitis. Prolonged use of under arm roll-ons leads to rashes and pigmentation too. In fact, unknown to many, dry shampoos do not really cleanse the hair at all but just get rid of the oil on the surface. So, the accumulated dirt does more damage to your hair follicles, clogging them and causing crusty patches,” adds Dr Rana.

How to prevent harmful exposure if I am using spray can products

“I would not recommend the use of dry shampoos at all, especially the over-the-counter ones that are not clinically graded or labelled. And I have seen patients using them very frequently, every two to three days. One could argue that it could be used in really exceptional circumstances, but I would not even recommend that. What’s the problem with a wash and dry method compared to a health hazard? A traditional wash will always be safest and best,” she says.

Dr Rana lays down some rules for using deodorants and body sprays too. “Till there is an ideal alternative, spray them on your clothes before putting them on. Air dry them, flip them once or twice as alcohol dries out immediately. If you have body odour issues, then use anti-fungal powders. Also spray your clothes outside or near a window so that the aerosols can disperse into the atmosphere and not contaminate indoor air,” says she.