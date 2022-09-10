Wellness Wisdom | How Ayurveda’s Panchakarma eliminates effects of long COVID

While the pandemic seems finally on the wane, people who have been affected might still find that they are grappling with the effects of long COVID. According to the WHO, if you have recovered from COVID-19, but some symptoms stay stubborn, that condition is known as Long Covid. Symptoms can be anything from shortness of breath, brain fog, fatigue, palpitations, insomnia, gastric problems like bloating, acidity, irritable bowel movements, muscle weakness and mobility issues.

As a holistic treatment, Ayurveda can go a long way in building immunity and strengthening the body. Any microbe that enters the body causes toxicity, resulting in the imbalance of doshas or bio-energies of one’s body. Our bodies are prone to infectious diseases when we have a weak immune system, and Panchakarma and other Ayurveda-related treatments help combat this. Panchakarma is used as a prophylactic to prevent infectious diseases.

In case of a patient, who has tested negative for the virus, we recommend a Panchakarma procedure to strengthen and fortify the body for long-term wellness. Such procedures, however, cannot be administered soon after recovery. To perform Panchakarma, we have to wait till the body becomes stronger and has higher energy levels. It is better to allow the body to heal itself – for up to two months – and for the energy levels to get back to normal before cleansing procedures like Panchakarma are undertaken. Similarly, when a person has undergone surgery or some serious illness; a gap of two or three months is recommended, before undergoing Panchakarma. In the meantime though, other Ayurvedic treatments for insomnia, anxiety, stress-related disorders, and immune boosting can be done.

The degree of long Covid symptoms varies from patient to patient. So do the treatment protocols. In such cases, the doctor assesses the patient’s readiness for one or multiple Karmas of the Panchakarma procedures.

Most long Covid patients we treat come to us with respiratory problems. We also have patients with gastrointestinal (GI) tract issues, cardiac-related, neurological conditions, and brain and kidney issues. Covid affects the sense organs where some people lose their sense of smell, taste, hearing, and vision for a longer period of time. Apart from long Covid, we have patients who come to us with severe conditions that were caused by the strong treatments taken to combat Covid.

Also Read | Long Covid can trouble the heart

Though Panchakarma has immense health benefits, it is critical that they check the energy levels of post-Covid patients before putting them on a treatment as it involves a tiring process that brings down energy levels.

Panchakarma procedures include detoxification of the body. This is a necessary stage of treatment as these disease-causing microbes bring a lot of toxins into the body, and if they remain in the body, we cannot address the conditions that have manifested. The treatment commences with Snehapanam, where medicated ghee is consumed to loosen the toxins and make them easier to expel. When it comes to long Covid, patients are not put through all the panchakarma routines; doctors will prescribe a procedure specific to the ailment.

Advertisement

For example, in certain cases, Kapha-related lung infections, chest pain, and infected pleural cavities are treated with drug-induced vomiting or Vamanam. This treatment starts by preparing the body for 3-7 days through internal and external herbal medication, body therapies and therapeutic sudation. Then, the patient is given medicines along with milk to induce Vamanam. This process purifies the lungs and removes Kapha-based toxins in the upper abdomen.

Likewise, purgation is advised for gastric infection or irritable bowel syndrome, through a treatment known as Virechana. After the basic Snehapanam, a medicine is given, which causes the elimination of excess pitta through the lower GI Tract, cleansing the liver and pancreas. Then, medicines are given for recovery.

Also Read | Long COVID in children less common than in adults, study finds

Some people are affected by arthritis, degenerating muscles, or, skin lesions, and in such cases, Vasti or enema is prescribed. This is not colon cleansing, but administration of medicine to the colon and rectum. The expulsion of this heals neurological disorders and the other mentioned ailments.

Advertisement

Nasya or nasal treatment is the main procedure for problems related to sensory organs like loss of smell, taste, vision, hearing, and even loss of memory or brain fog. Along with Nasya, additional treatments like Vamanam and Virechanam are administered, which provide an added layer of detoxification.

Alongside the Panchakarma procedures, secondary treatments or Upakarmas are also administered to the patients. Tharpanam for the eyes and Karnapuranam for the ears are treatments that doctors prescribe for patients who have Long Covid conditions related to these sensory organs. Treatments like Njavara Kizhi and Pizhichil also aid in correcting the Vata, Pitta, and Kapha imbalances and help rejuvenate the body.

Panchakarma is done in three stages: preparation, elimination, and rejuvenation. We prescribe specific diets and medicines, which will restore people to their most energetic selves.

Herbal medications are also administered to improve the immune system. In particular, those with respiratory tract issues benefit from these prescribed herbal medicines by improving the lung capacity and removal of excess accumulation of phlegm or fibroids. Similarly, these medicines are beneficial for those with GI tract issues.

Regularly strengthening the body with herbal preparations after a course of Panchakarma also helps keep COVID and other infectious diseases at bay. The course of medication can last from three months to six months, and in some cases where the patient is weak, it is prescribed for a year.

Advertisement

(Both doctors practise at CGH Earth Ayurveda’s Kalari Rasayana and Kalari Kovilakom)