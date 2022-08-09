scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

What is vasculitis that Ashton Kutcher battled?

The actor had visual impairment and difficulty hearing typical of temporal arteritis, where blood vessels around the eye get affected as part of an auto-immune disorder. This is a rare condition, says Dr Tarun Grover, Director, Peripheral Vascular and Endovascular Sciences, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 9, 2022 4:16:35 pm
Ashton Kutcher. (Reuters)

One wouldn’t have expected Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher to spill his survivor story during the rough and tumble of the Bear Grylls show. But he admitted that three years ago he couldn’t walk, hear or talk after being diagnosed with vasculitis.

In a video grab from the show, he said, “I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium….lucky to be alive. You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone.” Kutcher is not alone, many others face this auto-immune disorder and often lifestyle and mental stress are triggers, says Dr Tarun Grover, Director, Peripheral Vascular and Endovascular Sciences, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram

Explained |What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood vessels that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear?

What is vasculitis?

Vasculitis is basically a group of disorders that affects our blood vessels by inflaming them. It is an autoimmune disorder, which in layman’s language means the inflammation is caused due to the person’s own immunity. In such a condition, a person’s immunity mechanism starts acting against the body’s own tissues. So, there are certain diseases where the body’s immune system attacks veins, arteries and small capillaries of the body. And depending on the nature of the blood vessel, we categorise the disease as small, medium or large vessel vasculitis.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

What is the condition that Kutcher suffered from?

He said he had a visual impairment and difficulty hearing which occurs in temporal arteritis, where people start losing their vision as the blood vessels around the eye get affected. This is a rare condition.

What are some symptoms?

The symptoms depend upon what kind of blood vessels are involved. Additionally, there are some general symptoms which include inflammation, weight loss, fever, tiredness and fatigue. Some people also complain of skin lesions, red spots and bruises.

Does vasculitis affect other parts of the body as well?

Advertisement

Vasculitis can occur in any body part or affect an organ connected with blood vessels. In some severe cases, the clots are formed in the vessels leading to ulcer formation. If the affected blood vessels are those supplying blood to the muscles or bones, it leads to joint pain and reactive arthritis. Similarly, if the blood vessels supplying blood to the brain get affected, the deprivation can lead to headaches and visual impairment. Abdominal pain occurs when GI tract is involved and blood-spots accompany coughing bouts when the respiratory tract is involved. So, it can affect multiple organs at a time.

Who are at risk? How is the condition diagnosed?

People suffering from autoimmune disorders are at high risk of developing vasculitis. People suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis C can also get exposed to vasculitis. The definitive diagnosis is established clinically with medical response and conducting a biopsy.

How is the condition managed?

The main treatment of this disease lies in suppressing somebody’s immunity, which is done by giving anti-inflammatory steroids and monoclonal antibodies. These act against immune markers and help suppress immunity. Over a period, these diseases go into remission and can last for years together. Patients’ symptoms start getting less severe and they get comfortable. However, it is not a complete cure as a person can have a recurrence of similar symptoms after years.

Advertisement

Therefore, once the disease goes into remission, it becomes very important to follow a healthy lifestyle. A proper diet, good exercise and maintaining a good lifestyle, keeping distance from external risk factors, like excessive smoking and alcohol consumption, are a must. Additionally, keeping stress away and maintaining peace of mind are equally important because a lot of autoimmune disorders are related to mental stress

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 04:15:12 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

5

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

Featured Stories

Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
Pakistan's recall of its Chess Olympiad team is a self-goal
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan a long-time UP leader, Modi govt's OBC choic...
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan a long-time UP leader, Modi govt's OBC choic...
From the Urdu Press: Freebies politics and Parliament inflation debate to...
From the Urdu Press: Freebies politics and Parliament inflation debate to...
Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black
From the Urdu Press

Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black

Arun Sao is new BJP chief in Chhattisgarh

Arun Sao is new BJP chief in Chhattisgarh

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Opinion

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate

Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Biden to sign USD 280 billion CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China

Biden to sign USD 280 billion CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China

Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear
Explained

Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear

WhatsApp to let users leave groups 'silently', block screenshots

WhatsApp to let users leave groups 'silently', block screenshots

Issey Miyake, Japan's prince of pleats, dies of cancer aged 84

Issey Miyake, Japan's prince of pleats, dies of cancer aged 84

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’
Survivor's story

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kailash Mansarovar
Photography show brings to life the colourful ‘history of geography’ of the Kailash-Manasarovar region
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement